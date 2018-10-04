Assassin's Creed Odyssey sailing: how to sail, upgrading the ship

As one of the major success stories of the Assassin’s Creed series, there was little doubt that sailing and naval warfare would return in some form. In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this has you take up the helm of the Adrestia as you sail across the Mediterranean in search of adventure. This guide will go over the ship’s controls and what it can do, as well as detail the resources required for upgrading the ship and where to find them.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey sailing guide

How to sail in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Fairly early on in the game, you’ll gain access to the ship and its crew. Controlling the ship is relatively straightforward in that you can have your chosen hero call out how fast they’d like to go. If you’re going at full speed, this will only last a short while before your crew needs to recover, while travelling speed can be affected by the conditions of the ocean, as well as the wind.

Combat when sailing is also slightly different to that of previous games. Instead of cannons, you have archers and javelins. Pressing the left mouse button on the mouse, right trigger on an Xbox controller or R2 on a PS4 controller, you will fire a volley of javelins that have a very narrow range. Holding down the aim button (right mouse button on mouse, left trigger on Xbox controller, or L2 on PS4 controller), like you would if firing a bow and arrow in the main part of the game will make your archers fire instead. You can also ram boats for some damage, which can easily dispatch downed ships. That said, trying to board ships that are rendered immobile is better as the rewards are greater. Also, if you’re about to be attacked, don’t forget to brace (Q on keyboard, LB on Xbox controller, or L1 on PS4 controller.)

Once you’ve sunk a ship, your health will restore a bit. This depends on whether you boarded the disabled enemy ship and took out everyone on board, rammed into the ship with your own, or attacked it once more while it was disabled.

Upgrading the ship in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Upgrading your ship and its crew is as simple as collecting resources from around the world. Are the arrows and javelins not doing enough damage? Upgrade your troops for more volleys of arrows or javelins, or the arrows and javelins themselves for more damage per shot. Find yourself taking too much damage? Bolster the defences of your hull with the components you obtain.

You’ll need items like wood, hides, and the like, in order to upgrade parts of the ship. I highly recommend building a hearth on your ship to enable those fire attacks which deal lots of damage with adrenaline being built up just like in regular combat. There are six resources that you can obtain to upgrade your ship:

Soft Leather – Either dismantle obtained gear or hunt wild animals.

Iron Metal – Obtained by dismantling gear, mining ore deposits in caves or above ground, or loot from enemies.

Olive Wood – Scavenge from ships you’ve sunk, dismantle gear, or harvest olive trees found above ground in the open world.

Ancient Tablets – Obtained from ancient ruins and bought from certain merchants.

Obsidian Glass – Loot from leaders, steal from Nation Chests found in Forts, or complete War Contract/Conquest Battle side missions.

Precious Gems – Kill and loot from mercenaries or complete bounties.

How to get new crew in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

In order to flesh out your crew, you can knock out important foes (those with gold borders on their level ranking) before convincing them to join your side. Make sure your last blow is a non-lethal attack and the enemy will be knocked unconscious. Head up to him and you should see a command prompt to recruit the NPC. Do so and they’ll join your crew without hesitation. You can then select them to be part of your entourage in the Ship menu, with one slot opened initially and further slots unlocked after upgrading the ship’s hull.

Certain side quests also give you the opportunity to add the quest giver to the crew, provided you didn’t insult them along the way. For more information on the side quests where this is possible, check out our extensive Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests guide.