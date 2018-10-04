The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Have You Played... Frets On Fire?

Keyboard warriors

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

4th October 2018 / 3:30PM

My computer couldn’t run Guitar Hero, so I played Frets On Fire instead.

Who needs needlessly demanding graphics, £60 controllers or chart-topping songs? Frets On Fire asked all these questions, and answered them with a free game that let my childhood self pretend I was playing the same game as the cool kids at school. It’s basically an atrocious-looking version of Guitar Hero where you use your keyboard as a guitar.

12-year-old Matt was very much into that. For a long time I couldn’t work out how to import new songs, so I played the three pre-installed ones over and over until I’d barely miss a beat. Hearing them again now is doing something very strange to my brain.

Frets On Fire thrilled me as a kid, but yeesh does it look naff now. Maybe I wouldn’t be hung up on its clumsiness if I actually played it again, but I’m ironically unable to run it on my modern PC.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

Monster Hunter: World gets spooky for Halloween tonight, plus a big patch

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 devs on balancing Blackout battle royale mode

"I’m never worried"

2

Shoot Nazi Shoggoths in Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics, out now

1

Logitech G502 Hero review: Faster, stronger, but it is better?

Holding out for a hero?

8

