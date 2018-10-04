Podcast: What game has the most satisfying kick?

The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

4th October 2018 / 5:30PM

Can you kick it? Yes, you can. Can you punt a ram? Yes, you can. Can you listen to the RPS podcast, aka the Electronic Wireless Show, as they talk about the best kicks in videogames? Yes, I already told you, of course you can. From the powerful hoof of Kassandra in the new Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to the zombie-launching boot of Dying Light, we are chatting about some of the most forceful feet in recent history. Come listen, and kick up the volume.

Fighting games are good for kicks. Alice likes the rapid, muscular kickstorm of Street Fighter’s Chun-Li, while Brendan enjoys the stumbling hoofs of Miguel in Tekken 7. The Yakuza games also have some very powerful punts. Just look at this.

But it’s not all toepokes and roundhouses. We’ve been playing stuff too. Alice has been stabbing folk with a spear, delivering olives and flirting with fellow Greeks in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. And both of our hosts have played the first episode of Life Is Strange 2. Be warned, there’s some spoilers in this chat.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Kickin’ music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links:

Assassin Creed Odyssey has one hell of a kick

The Street Fighter movie in black and white

Kick the vending machine honestly it’s fine

Disco Elysium became very good once Alice found her shoes

Yakuza Kiwami is the game with the sublime door kick

Yakuza 0’s dropkick in the toilet

Dying Light lets you kick zombies off the roof

Pikuniku is a world of armless Mr Men

The ordinary folks of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

We chat about Life Is Strange 2, episode 1

Noa plays the first bit of Life Is Strange 2 on YouTube

Life Is Stange 2’s child is a puppet (supporters only)

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

