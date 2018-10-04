Podcast: What game has the most satisfying kick?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Can you kick it? Yes, you can. Can you punt a ram? Yes, you can. Can you listen to the RPS podcast, aka the Electronic Wireless Show, as they talk about the best kicks in videogames? Yes, I already told you, of course you can. From the powerful hoof of Kassandra in the new Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to the zombie-launching boot of Dying Light, we are chatting about some of the most forceful feet in recent history. Come listen, and kick up the volume.

Fighting games are good for kicks. Alice likes the rapid, muscular kickstorm of Street Fighter’s Chun-Li, while Brendan enjoys the stumbling hoofs of Miguel in Tekken 7. The Yakuza games also have some very powerful punts. Just look at this.

But it’s not all toepokes and roundhouses. We’ve been playing stuff too. Alice has been stabbing folk with a spear, delivering olives and flirting with fellow Greeks in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. And both of our hosts have played the first episode of Life Is Strange 2. Be warned, there’s some spoilers in this chat.

