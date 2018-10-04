The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Surviving Mars's Space Race expansion brings rivalries to the red planet

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

4th October 2018 / 9:49PM

Surviving Mars‘s initial foray into off-world colonisation is bearing fruit, as developers Haemimont have announced Space Race, its first expansion grown on Martian soil. While the original game was purely a story of mankind struggling against a hostile environment, the Space Race expansion sounds a little more realistic – this time you’ve got AI-controlled corporate and national rivals. While you won’t be declaring war on anyone, you’re still in competition, and there’s always the option to headhunt talent from rival colonies. Below, the reveal trailer.

In the Space Race expansion, you’ll have to deal with having neighbours. Publisher Paradox say that you and your rivals will “compete for milestones, already limited resources and anomalies”, and you can decide how good or bad a neighbour you want to be. Trade is always an option, and in the case of disaster (either yours or theirs) distress calls and any response to them will skew the balance of power further. While it sounds like everything will be handled peacefully, there’s nothing stopping you from muscling in on turf that your rivals have their eye on.

This expansion also puts more emphasis on the national sponsors. There’s two more – Japan and Brazil – and each sponsor has a unique vehicle and building type, plus their own challenges to complete. There’s also mention of “narrative events” to spice things up – new happenings within the domes, and problems to contend with. The expansion will come in regular and Plus flavours, with the latter including the Marsvision Song Contest radio station (with a very international mix of tracks), and 25 new cosmetic building types.

Surviving Mars: Space Race doesn’t have a release date, the Paradox Store page has a price – £9.26 (roughly $12) for the regular edition, while the ‘Plus’ version will cost £13.94 (around $18). The base game is currently 30% discounted on Humble.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Surviving Mars

Sim City amongst the stars

32

Surviving Mars's Da Vinci update lets you build without gasping for breath

3

Amazon sold pirate copies of Frostpunk and Surviving Mars, among others

57

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Telltale's final employees laid off, reportedly without severance

9

Surviving Mars's Space Race expansion brings rivalries to the red planet

1

Monster Hunter: World gets spooky for Halloween tonight, plus a big patch

3

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 devs on balancing Blackout battle royale mode

"I’m never worried"

7