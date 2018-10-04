First-person investigator The Occupation delayed into 2019

I’ve been keen to get stuck into The Occupation next week, investigating an apparent terrorist attack in 1987 England by snooping and interviewing people across simulated real time, but alas I’ll have to wait. The Occupation had been due next Tuesday, October 9th, but developers White Paper Games today announced a short-notice delay pushing it all the way back to February 5th, 2019. They give the usual reason: they want more time to make it proper good, yeah? Which I’m certainly okay with. I’d rather play a better version of the game later than a so-so one now.

The Occupation certainly sounds interesting enough to wait. So! Somewhere in North-West England on October 24th, 1987, we play a journalist investigating an explosion which has inspired the government to rush an oppressive ‘protective’ act. We’ll talk to people, snoop, sneak, spy, and try to uncover the truth. What makes this all extra-special is that the game plays out in real time, with people following routines, things we’ll miss if we’re in the wrong place, and a deadline looming over us. All of which reminds me of classic adventure game The Last Express. I’ll wait for that.

“We know that right now the game is so close to being complete and ready to play, but we also know that there are some tweaks and improvements that we need to make in order for it to be something that we’re proud to release and an experience that we’re happy to hand over to you all,” White Paper Games said in today’s announcement.

“We’ve spent the past 4 years living in the world of The Occupation so we see the short delay as a small sacrifice to make sure we create something that values your time.”

With The Occupation now a way out again, here’s one of the devs to explain it and refresh our memories in a video from December 2017:

White Paper Games’ debut game was 2014’s Ether One, a first-person adventure through a mind with dementia. Our John didn’t click with it but I have heard good things from some.