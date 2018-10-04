The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
11

Total War: Warhammer 2 adds zombie pirates in next expansion

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

4th October 2018 / 4:42PM

The next expansion to Total War: Warhammer 2 is to set our spines and timbers shivering alike, as it will add the undead pirates of the Vampire Coast. Creative Assembly today announced Curse Of The Vampire Coast, due to launch on November 8th. It’ll add the damned pirates of that cursed coast, who are all fighting to gain control of a giant terrible sea monster. I’m interested. Apparently their quests include finding pirate treasure and learning a magical shanty. I’m very interested. And one of their units is… some kind of mech built from shipwrecks and piloted by a ball of drowned corpses? Oh I am IN.

Yo ho chuffing ho.

This motley crew of vampires, zombies, shipmecha, mutants, and giant enemy crabs are fighting to become the most infamous pirate, not to mention gain control of the merwyrm Amanar. To tame the beastie, players will need to nab a Star-Metal harpoon and charge it with three verses of a magical sea shanty. Rival pirate captains know the verses, so you’ll need to challenge and crush them to learn it. And along the way they’ll upgrade their ships, establish secret Pirate Coves leeching income from defeated settlements, find treasure maps and solve riddles for serious booty, unlocking Regiments of Renown by finding and seizing golden tokens… they sound a right laugh.

It’s tough to make a faction’s play match their theming, but these do sound an interesting pirate-y bunch. The expansion’s Steam page goes into loads more detail on how they work.

But no, this expansion will not add naval battles. As an FAQ explains, when armies meet at see and choose to fight, units will disembark to fight on island maps. This is remarkably similar to the idea of a mod released last week, a coincidence which Creative Assembly say left them “somewhat surprised (and more than a little impressed)”. Dark Elf Black Arks will support sea battles in a similar way, but fighting on the surface of the Ark itself. These battles will come in an accompanying update for all Total Warhammer 2 players.

As you’d expect, as well as the Eye Of The Vortex campaign, the zombirates will also be playable in Mortal Empires, the mega-big map which combines both Twarhammers. And if you don’t buy the expansion, they still might appear in your games as enemies.

Curse Of The Vampire Coast is coming to Steam on November 8th, priced at £13.99/€17.49/18.99.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think- Total War: Warhammer 2 - Rise of the Tomb Kings DLC

Mummy dearest

26

Wot I Think: Total War - Warhammer 2

That's so Skaven

62

Wot I Think: Total War: Warhammer - Norsca DLC

Make mammoth mates

15

Warhammer's Wood Elves are experimental and tricksy

Gardener's world at war

23

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Monster Hunter: World gets spooky for Halloween tonight, plus a big patch

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 devs on balancing Blackout battle royale mode

"I’m never worried"

2

Shoot Nazi Shoggoths in Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics, out now

1

Logitech G502 Hero review: Faster, stronger, but it is better?

Holding out for a hero?

8