Assassin's Creed Odyssey combat: tips for combat, gear explained

As one of the major success stories of the Assassin’s Creed series, there was little doubt that sailing and naval warfare would return in some form. In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this has you take up the helm of the Adrestia as you sail across the Mediterranean in search of adventure. This guide will go over the ship’s controls and what it can do, as well as detail the resources required for upgrading the ship and where to find them.

If you're looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, then head over to our Assassin's Creed Odyssey guide for more information to get you up to speed.

Fighting in recent Assassin’s Creed games has become a lot more focused on timing attacks sufficiently well, in addition to having the best gear equipped for the fight. Since Ancient Greece is in a state of war, knowing how to fight competently is as important as ever, particularly when dealing with large scale battles and mercenaries on your tail.

Enemies have several tiers separate from just their levels. If their level just has a grey border, they’re common enemies that can usually be killed rather easily and are very vulnerable to assassination techniques. Depending on the faction, they could have larger shields, though this is quite rare.

Parrying in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The most important thing you should get to grips with is when to parry. By default on a controller, it is done by pressing both the shoulder buttons – L1 & R1 on a PS4 controller or LB & RB on an Xbox One controller, while on keyboard it is Q.

It should be timed as you see the enemy’s weapon shimmer slightly, though there isn’t a massive amount of time to react to it if you’re in mid-swing, so always watch out for it. If it ever goes red however, this is an unblockable attack so it’s better to hold the dodge button (Space on keyboard, Square on PS4 controller, X on Xbox One controller) to avoid it.

Be sure to also check the skills you have unlocked, to which you can find out more about the best ones to start out with in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey skills guide. Here are some tips for maximising your potential in combat.



The Adrenaline bar fills up during combat as you attack, dodge, and parry, which in turn allows you to perform special attacks that you have equipped. Keep an eye on how much it is filled by as techniques will reduce each segment by one.

Engravings can be used at Blacksmiths to improve your weapon/armour quality. This can range from adding many perks to improving its capabilities.

With ranged combat, there are different arrow types such as poison, fire, and paralysing arrows. Make use of cover when you can as arrows can be fired from behind it. Using the special ability Ghost Arrows to fire through walls can be advantageous too.

Your ship’s crew can help in battle, much like the rebels you rescued in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood could.

Keeping your inventory in order

As with Assassin’s Creed Origins, the rarer the item, the better quality it is compared to its contemporaries with more buffs assigned to them.

Grey items – Common equipment that usually has one or two perks.

Blue – Rare equipment that has an additional perk compared to common items. Dismantles for more gear.

Purple – Epic gear has more perks than the other two, usually has more unusual buffs.

Orange – Legendary gear that is usually part of a set and has the most perks. Equipping the full set grants a bonus.

You'll amass a lot of items as the game goes on, which can either be sold to a merchant for money, or broken down into raw materials for use in making upgrades to your ship or engraving weapons and armour. There is also a section dedicated to the trade goods you have gathered at the top of the screen, as well other important items in their own satchel.

