Assassin's Creed Odyssey crypts: where to find the Ancient Stele

Tomb raiding

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

5th October 2018 / 2:07PM

Featured post A snake is alerted to Kassandra's presence.

Skill points are obtained with every level up in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but there is another way to obtain skill points that requires a bit more exploration. Scattered across the world are various tombs and crypts that house some elaborate mazes, filled with traps and snakes. They’re a haven for treasure as well, but the main prize is the Ancient Stele that each crypt houses. This guide will show you where to find the Ancient Stele that each of the crypts has inside, in order to gain some free skill points.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey crypts guide

If you’re looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide for more information to get you up to speed.

Kassandra finds an Ancient Stele monolith.

Tomb raiding in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Even the ancients dabbled in a bit of archaeology. These ruined crypts house a host of floor-based traps and tons of snakes to kill. They’re also pitch black, so you’ll have a torch that can be equipped at any time. When dealing with the snakes, you can throw your torches at them like using ranged weapons, or if you’re feeling brave you can melee attack them instead. Note that they’ll always deal a third of your health in damage with their bites, so be careful not to get surrounded. You’ll also need to smash pots and masonry to find hidden areas. Below are the locations for each of the Ancient Steles found so far:

Tomb of the First Pythia

Found west of Frand Mount Parnassos, head inside the tomb and turn right at the hearth. Smash the pots and slide under. Be prepared with a torch to attack the snakes you’ll find here. Head downstairs and kill the snakes, being careful of the pressure plate spike trap in the centre of the room. Turn left and follow the corridor until you see a mural. There is a snake next to it. Break the wall to find the Ancient Stele. You’ll get experience and a skill point for your troubles.

Mycenaean Tomb of Ajax
On the Isle of Salamis, defeat the guards surrounding the outside, then knock down the wall to head inside. Head down the corridor, killing any snakes you come across. The room left of the pressure pad spike trap has a treasure chest, but a ton of snakes, so be careful if you decide to loot it. The next room has three holes, one on each side of the room. The left-hand one has blood all over it, indicating a trap, while the right-hand one has a chest.

The centre one has some stairs going up. Be mindful of both traps and snakes on the ground. You’ll eventually come across a room with a hole in it. Down the hole is the Ancient Stele and some treasure. To escape, move the barricade from the hole, travel through the hole and dodge roll immediately to avoid the spikes, then head upstairs to exit.

Once you’ve obtained a Stele’s skill point, it’s a good idea to spend it immediately. For some advice on the best skills to spend them on, go to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey skills guide. You can also learn about the gear you’re likely to find as treasure in each of the crypts in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey combat and gear guide.

