Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance: how to seduce NPCs

It’s not often that I get to be a love guru, in fact it’s a miracle that I’ve been in a long term relationship as long as I have. For that I’m absolutely blessed. Romance in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is significantly easier thanks to the Ancient Greeks’s obsession with pleasing the gods with their fornication. Our guide to romancing the NPCs of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will tell you what you need to say in order to seduce the many characters that are open to seduction, if you play your cards right.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey romance guide

You may have seen Alice’s feature on the romances in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, in which she focuses particularly on your interactions with Odessa – an absolute sweetheart with some delusions of grandeur; comes with the territory when you’re named after Odysseus. But she’s far from the only person in the game that you can have intimate relations with.

Tips for seduction in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

A lot of side quests have parts where you can seduce the quest giver. This includes the likes of Xenia (find out how in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xenia Treasure Hunts guide), and Daphnae (more on that in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Daughters of Artemis guide), but it’s not limited to those with long and elaborate quests. Here are some general tips in order to win them over.

Take their side in every dispute. Yes, it may be counter-productive to your morals, but if they can trust you with their thoughts and ideals, they’re more likely to fornicate when you ask.

Whenever there’s an opportunity to speak with the heart symbol, if you want to seduce that person, select that option.

Sometimes you may have to fight for the right to “party”, so be warned of any consequences that seducing an NPC may have.

Do things for them. This is usually the aim of the side quest itself, so you’d do this naturally. However it may not be exactly what they want. One side quest has your quest giver asking you to kill his grandmother. If you convince him not to, you’ll get the chance to seduce him.

The easiest person to seduce in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

If you just want to seduce someone and never do so again, there is a side quest in the third chapter called “Age is Just a Number”. A woman named Auxesia is seen pacing throughout a temple courtyard. Upon talking to her, it’s clear that she is attracted to you as she comments on your physique.

After hearing about how she and her husband were ferocious lovers back in their day, she’ll ask for you to make an elixir. This involves hunting bears and deer for their respective body parts that make up ingredients for the elixir. What bear scrotum and deer tongues have to do with erectile dysfunction, I’ll never know.

When you return to Auxesia, she’ll be talking with her husband who will then exclaim that he just can’t get it up anymore. This is your opportunity to strike, selecting the choice words with the heart icon. She’ll gladly accept as she’s curious as to what being with a mercenary will be like. On top of that, her husband is fine with it all and will even reward you for your troubles.

There’s no real reward for the specific act of fornication, but you may want to be prepared to know which side quests have possible romance options. For that, check our extensive Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests guide.