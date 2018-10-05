Assassin's Creed Odyssey stealth: how to assassinate enemies

When you think of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, chances are the first thing that comes across your mind is that you’re an assassin. Therefore keeping to the shadows and not being spotted while killing enemies is a major part to getting around the many obstacles in your way. This guide will go over the basics of stealth, how to assassinate enemies, and the skills you need to be an effective scourge of the shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey stealth guide

Tips for stealth in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Sneaking around was how Assassin’s Creed started, but it’s worth getting up to speed on how to sneak around effectively. Below are some tips to get you started with your stealthy activities.

Scout out any place with Ikaros before doing anything else. Effective scouting will show you every enemy type and their location in real time, as well as any treasure for you to collect.

You can tell if you’re about to be seen if you know what to look for. By watching the side of the screen for white blurs. This will alert you to any enemies that are nearby and off-screen. There is also a radial icon that increases depending on how much they’re aware of your presence. If it’s white, they haven’t seen you yet, but as soon as it turns yellow, it’s time to hide. Those that turn red are hostile and heading for your direction.

Enemies don’t often look too far up or down, so use elevation to remain undetected.

Hide in grass and make sure you’re crouched if you’re about to be seen. Guards are completely oblivious to anyone hiding in tall grass, so use the terrain to your advantage. If someone is wandering close by and there’s no other guards, assassinate them.

Hide any undiscovered bodies of enemies you’ve assassinated. Doing so will ensure the guards aren’t alerted to an intrusion, making them more vulnerable to assassination.

Don’t try to assassinate someone over your level. You won’t get the full assassination and alert any nearby guards unless you can quickly kill the enemy you attempted to assassinate. Elite enemies will only ever take a chunk of damage, but the damage done isn’t insignificant.

Stealth abilities to obtain

Perhaps the most useful ability for those looking to assassinate enemies from afar is the Rush Assassination. This allows you to not only potentially kill an enemy from afar, but also the friend next to him. Upgrading the skill increases the damage and the number of enemies that can be chained, so if you prefer to keep to the shadows, this is not a bad option.

For killing enemies that have higher health than the standard enemies, it may be worth considering picking up the Critical Assassination skill. This will allow you to hold the assassination button down while you’re in range to charge up the attack. Upon letting go, your hero will perform a brutal attack that can be upgraded to do more damage.

As for keeping to the shadows, once you’re of a much higher level, you can obtain the Stealth Master skill so that you can reduce any noise from moving or assassinating your target. Given that enemies are relatively perceptive, this can make all the difference. For more on the individual skills you can unlock, go to our our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey skills guide.

