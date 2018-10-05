The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

5th October 2018 / 3:30PM

Now that Fallout 4 is in its third year and the DLC has dried up, is there any point in returning to the Commonwealth Wasteland? Yes! There are loads, largely thanks to the still-growing list of mods, overhauls and user tweaks. Here, I’ve gathered over 50 of my favourites, ranging from weird weapons to wild weather.

Before we start, a couple of things to remember: some mods will require some or all of the DLC expansions, as well as additional mods, while others don’t play nicely with each other. The mod descriptions on Nexus will usually tell you, so keep an eye out.

Best Fallout 4 mods

Fallout 4 mods come in all shapes and sizes and so we’ve split this guide into sections, so you can hop directly to the kind of mod you’re looking for.

How to install Fallout 4 mods
Fallout 4 graphics mods
Fallout 4 settlement mods
Fallout 4 weapon and armour mods
Fallout 4 companion mods
Fallout 4 quests and overhaul mods
Fallout 4 UI mods

