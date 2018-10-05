Best PC gaming deals of the week – October 4th 2018

Back once more to take a look at the very best deals that this past week has had to offer in the realm of gaming. This time around, there’s some big offers from Humble, Voidu, GOG and more.

Humble’s latest bundle is focused entirely on games that have a rating of ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ on Steam, with a mix of genres and styles – everything from dark sci-fi horror in Soma to shoot ‘em ups like Nuclear Throne.

Pay $1 or more

Wuppo

SIMULACRA

Subsurface Circular

Pay more than the average

Nuclear Throne

Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight

Lisa

Soma

Pay $15 or more

Opus Magnum

Pay what you want for the Humble Overwhelmingly Positive Bundle

Currently, you can get 20% off any PC game you like from Voidum when you enter the code BLUEWINTER during checkout. This includes newer releases like Overcooked 2 and WWE2K19 as well as older titles like GTA5 and XCOM 2.

20% off games using code BLUEWINTER from Voidu

One of the internet’s most beloved games of the past five years, Nier Automata, has got itself a decent discount on PC over at Humble, where it’s available for £20 / $30 right now as part of the site’s Square Enix Sale week, which also features Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition for £2.99, Deus Ex Mankind Divided for £2.99, and more.

Square Enix Sale week from Humble Store

GOG’s gone and had itself a makeover to celebrate its tenth anniversary, which also brought with it a big bunch of discounts. Conveniently enough, there’s even a proper official RPS collection of what we’ve dubbed ‘RPS’s Good Games For Better People’ which you can check out, too.

RPS’s Good Games For Better People from GOG

No Man’s Sky is down to £16 this week, over at Green Man Gaming. Buying this version will, for the record, give you access to all the DLC that has been added since the game’s original launch, including the No Man’s Sky Next expansion earlier this year which brought Multiplayer support.

No Man’s Sky on PC (Steam) for £16 from Green Man Gaming

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices, and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

