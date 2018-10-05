The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Descent: Underground resurfaces with a shorter title and more single-player focus

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

5th October 2018 / 7:40PM

For a while, I’d forgotten about free-floating FPS Descent: Underground – turns out it had just gone radio-silent for a retooling, announced here. Still being worked on by Descendent Studios and now backed by publisher Little Orbit, the game is now just called ‘Descent’, and is now a more single-player oriented game, diverging from the originally multiplayer-centric Underground.

It’ll be entering beta testing in November and is due for a 2019 release, and will be a free upgrade (along with all pre-order DLC) for Underground’s early access owners and Kickstarter backers. Below, two new teaser trailers.

I must admit feeling a little nervous looking at the re-debut trailers below. The story trailer feels a little stiff and abrupt, and the combat shown in the gameplay teaser feels marred by stuttering performance and some odd-looking effects. Still, it’s nice to see a six-degrees-of-freedom shooter with a solo campaign bearing the Descent name again. Fingers crossed. Little Orbit are at least offering a decent ‘welcome back’ package for returning Descent: Underground owners, including a multiplayer season pass, plus additional single-player DLC missions down the line.

Even if NuDescent doesn’t turn out great, at least we have the excellent Overload – a spiritual successor to the Descent name, developed by many of the original team. It even got a little bit of DLC recently, adding a new set of campaign levels created by the players using its powerful level editor. As a huge fan of the original Descent and someone that’s picky about his old-school shooters, it’s the real deal, and if the soon-to-be Descent 2019 can offer similar thrills? Well, everyone wins. Especially the 8,164 people who backed the game when it was Kickstarted back in March 2015.

The newly title-trimmed Descent will apparently begin beta testing in November, and is due for launch in early 2019. You can find more info on its official page here.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Night Dive's System Shock remake looks charmingly retro in new alpha footage

Hollow Knight and Hitman headline the Humble Monthly

Wot I Think: Assassin's Creed Odyssey

It's all Greek to me

34

Team Lemons play Divinity Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition

Sheep, fiddles, and blood demons

7

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Night Dive's System Shock remake looks charmingly retro in new alpha footage

Hollow Knight and Hitman headline the Humble Monthly

Descent: Underground resurfaces with a shorter title and more single-player focus

3

Wot I Think: Assassin's Creed Odyssey

It's all Greek to me

34