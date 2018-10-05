The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
10

Have You Played... Planet Coaster?

Build coasters, make people vomit

Alice Liguori

Video Person

5th October 2018 / 3:30PM

Featured post A group of fairground customers are excited to ride a death trap.

Ahhh management games. Aaahh building games. Ahhh roller coasters. Planet Coaster is easily one of my favourite games in which to waste about 300 hours at a time. I’m only slightly exaggerating. I was a bit late to the party with Planet Coaster, but once you finally buy your ticket, there’s no going back. It’s so easy to get lost in the worlds you can create, with the tools you’ve been kindly gifted by Frontier.

My favourite thing is how awful I am at it. And it’s my own fault. Every time I try to build a roller coaster not from a pre-built blueprint I end up botching the whole thing and making a good-looking coaster with very little satisfaction. I mean, they’re satisfying for me but not for the people who come to my park. Build your own park then, if you think it’s that easy. I am realllly good at making a fancy queue though, so there’s that.

I do love that all of the rides and coasters have been modelled on real-life ones. It makes it that much more exciting when you know there’s real science behind it, and it’s fun to build coasters that look like ones you’ve been on in real life. Well, botched versions anyway.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (10)

Who am I?

Alice Liguori

Video Person

Alright at editing videos, quite clumsy, likes to eat plants, complains a lot.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Planet Coaster

Planet Coaster

29

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 mysteriously delisted from Steam & GOG

5

Planet Coaster gets Universal Studios-ish in new DLC

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Assassin's Creed Odyssey

It's all Greek to me

Team Lemons play Divinity Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition

Sheep, fiddles, and blood demons

3

Space motorcycles and enhanced Exocraft roll into No Man's Sky today

1

Lara braves The Forge with a pal in Shadow Of The Tomb Raider's first DLC

5