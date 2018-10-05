The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Space motorcycles and enhanced Exocraft roll into No Man's Sky today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

5th October 2018 / 5:47PM

Space explorers in Hello Games’s No Man’s Sky can now experience the pleasure of finding ancient alien religious sites, then ramping off them in a giant spacebike while hootin’ and/or hollerin’. The Akira-meets-Popemobile beauty above is the Pilgrim, a new Exocraft added in today’s vehicle-focused update. Players wanting to take it for a spin should check out their nearest Blueprint Analyser, and look for the Pilgrim Geobay, along with a new device allowing you to summon ground vehicles anywhere on a planet’s surface. Check out the full patch 1.63 notes here.

Exocraft should be more useful all round as of this update. Their inventory sizes have been increased, the Colossus moves faster, and ground craft can now be tuned and tweaked the way you would your ship or suit. You can repaint your Exocraft, too, adding decals and changing boost flame effects. On another aesthetically pleasing note, while not in the slightest bit realistic they’ve also made space-fleets visible from planetary surfaces. Nice to see them building on that pulp sci-fi novel art aesthetic, and give us more excuses to play with the photo mode.

Outside of vehicular and visual improvements, there’s the usual bug-fixes and minor tweaks, including an (experimental) performance boost to terrain tessellation effects. Unfortunately, the current live event in-game will continue for another week unchanged, so keep grinding away at Specialist Polo’s current mission if you want to reap its rewards. Hello Games are teasing big things, though – “-the trace of another Traveller-Entity beyond this reality suggests the recent galactic changes may have wider-reaching impact than is yet understood”, say the patch notes. Ominous.

Patch 1.63 is out now for No Man’s Sky, which I just spotted is discounted down to a wallet-friendly £16/$24 over on Green Man Gaming.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

With Atlas Rises, it's worth returning to No Man's Sky

The universe on its shoulders

53

Wot I Think: No Man's Sky

Carrying the weight of the universe on its shoulders

261

No Man's Sky Impressions

The reality after two days of play

163

No Man’s Sky Guide: Top Hints And Tips For Survival

Thrive in your procedural galaxy

49

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Assassin's Creed Odyssey

It's all Greek to me

Team Lemons play Divinity Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition

Sheep, fiddles, and blood demons

3

Space motorcycles and enhanced Exocraft roll into No Man's Sky today

1

Lara braves The Forge with a pal in Shadow Of The Tomb Raider's first DLC

5