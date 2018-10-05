Team Lemons play Divinity Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition

What’s this? Two video posts on the site in two days? Now, you can’t say we don’t spoil you, because, well, we do. If you were wondering why we didn’t have a Monday Matinee or even a Tuesday Matinee it’s because we were busy filming our first ever episode of our new Team Play series. In this series myself, Noa, and Mathew will be playing Divinity Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition until we finish it. Or until we get bored. Or fall out. Whichever is first.

Team Lemons ’til we die. Or at least finish Divinity Original Sin 2. Or fall out with one another. Or get bored of each other’s company. Or get fired.

Join the RPS video team, AKA Team Lemons, as we play as Lohse, the ye olde “Influencer” in Larian Studio’s story-rich fantasy RPG. We realise it’s pretty difficult to control one character with three different brains. Too many cooks in the kitchen and all that. Just don’t ever suggest we play Overcooked as a team to Matthew. One third of the team is hell-bent on setting fire to sheep, another third is attacking cell doors, and the final third just wants to start fights with everyone.

This first episode is mainly Noa getting used to an Xbox controller (please don’t shout at us, we’re playing on PC, we just don’t yet have a set up for mouse and keyboard) and Matthew and I screeching at Noa as she does things wrong. But we’re all learning. Together. As a team. I also try my best to tell a funny anecdote from my childhood, but when giving context it sends all three of us into fits of laughter.

Watch Team Lemons become the best of friends in this episode, and if you do enjoy the first episode of this series, please make sure you like the video, subscribe to Rock Paper Shotgun, and ding the bell to stay up to date with when we post the next episode. Also let us know in the comments below if you have any helpful tips on how to be better at the game (no offence, Noa).