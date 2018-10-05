The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

5th October 2018 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: walls (defoxed by chuckieegg)

1. anaglypta (chuckieegg)
2. atlantic (hitcherland, AFKAMC)
3. brick (AFKAMC)
4. deeping (hitcherland)
5. dravid (hitcherland)
6. fourth (hitcherland)
7. gum (Thundercock_Cervixhammer, hitcherland)
8. ha-ha (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
9. humpty (hitcherland)
10. Jericho (chuckieegg)
11. lizard (Thundercock_Cervixhammer, AFKAMC, hitcherland)
12. party (hitcherland)
13. pink floyd (hitcherland, AFKAMC)
14. qi (hitcherland)
15. sea (hitcherland)
16. shear (hitcherland)
17. t
18. tortilla (hitcherland)
19. vallum aelium (hitcherland, Shiloh)
20. wailing (AFKAMC)
21. wainscot (Stugle)

 

