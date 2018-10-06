What are we all playing this weekend?

Alice isn’t here. Yes, we are aware of the deep distress and concern this causes you, but even the mightiest fall ill (see above). Meanwhile, this is the perfect chance for a landgrab. That’s right, the WAPWAP is mine. I am in control of the firing now. Yes. YES. This must be what real power feels like. Bring out the victims! Have them explain to us what they are playing this weekend. Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Alec
Alec hasn’t been seen in many moons.
Alice Bee
This weekend I will probably still be playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, because virtual Greece is big. If there’s time, I will be squeezing in a game of Blades in the Dark, the tabletop RPG I’m playing with a regular group at the moment. I believe it’s going to be in my house this time, so I should probably turn up.
Alice L
This weekend I’m going to have a nose at all of the new updates in Planet Coaster, as I’ve not actually booted it up in a while, and it seems like restaurants are the new feature that’s really going to pull me back into the roller coaster tycoon abyss. EA also had a bit of a sale on some spooky additions for The Sims 4 so now I finally own the Vampires pack. Looking forward to getting properly into the Halloween spirit.
Alice O
ALICE IS FIRED HA HA HA HA got her.
Brendan
Brendan is also fired wait what
Dave
I will be continuing my odyssey to explore as much of ancient Greece as physically possible in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. So far I’ve managed to cause the plague and make Kassandra embrace her Spartan heritage by having her seduce anything that moves. But now there’s increased stakes, so the fun will have to wait as there’s some rather significant targets that need a good ol’ stabbin’.
Graham
I’ve been playing Forza Horizon 4. The intro is as good as everyone says: a ten-minute tour of the game’s UK setting and different racing styles set across 4 seasons. I play so many games where it takes 3 hours to feel like you’ve got going that to play one where you get going from the opening seconds feels like a miracle. I’ll be putting a second ten minutes into it this weekend and I hope they’re as good.
John
John is missing, presumed grumpy.
Katharine
With Matthew possibly getting murdered on a friend’s stag do in the Scottish highlands this weekend, I’m taking the opportunity to visit my parents. As such, my adventures with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s leg-beast Kassandra will have to be put on hold for the next couple of days, so I’ll probably make do with some more Switch-based Hollow Knight instead (which still isn’t as good as Ori and the Blind Forest I’ll have you know, absolutely not). If all else fails and I get bored with stabbing insects, I’ll probably revert back to Mini Metro, because that is secretly the king of all games.
Matt
I’m going to play Ass Creed Odyssey all weekend, then emerge in a stupor yelling about how they did Socrates wrong.
This weekend I am playing as much Shadow of the Tomb Raider as is humanly possible. A little late, I know. If only the series had started out this strong… Time permitting, I will also be dipping in and out of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey because it is the best AC game in a long while (fight me) and I love it already, the end.