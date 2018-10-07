The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season to be completed by Skybound Games

Jay Castello

Contributor

7th October 2018 / 10:30AM

Following the abrupt layoffs of hundreds of Telltale employees two weeks ago, the company has reached a deal with Skybound Entertainment that will allow The Walking Dead: The Final Season to be completed. Skybound’s founder, Robert Kirkman, is also the original creator of The Walking Dead comics, so it seems a natural enough fit, but questions remain about what this will mean for the original workers.

The game will be taken over by Skybound’s internal game development wing, whose announcement is limited to a Tweet, embedded below, but according to Variety Kirkman also spoke about it at this weekend’s New York Comic Con, telling audiences “we can’t lose…Clementine.”

Per Variety’s article, a Skybound spokesperson also claimed that the company was looking to work with Telltale developers to finish the game, but that no details have been finalised.

Reportedly, most of Telltale’s employees were laid off without notice or severance on September 21st, with the final skeleton crew also being axed just two days before this announcement. A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the company, alleging that they owe all staff 60 days of pay and benefits under California employment law.

In the wake of the layoffs, game workers rallied behind the hashtag #TelltaleJobs to try to help ex-employees land on their feet, so it’s not clear how many will be available (or willing) to return to complete The Walking Dead. Neither is it clear whether additional profits made from the series’ completion might go towards severance for laid off workers.

But hey, at least we won’t be left on a cliffhanger when it comes to Clementine.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Telltale's final employees laid off, reportedly without severance

77

A former Telltale employee files a class-action suit against the studio

32

Telltale might get to finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season

20

Former Telltale folks share goofs, gags, and grief after studio collapses

35

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Sunday Papers

Read more

7

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season to be completed by Skybound Games

3

Chinese Taipei disqualified from Hearthstone Global Games

12

Fortnite's Support-A-Creator event lets entertainers benefit from fans' in-game purchases

1