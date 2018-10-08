The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey arena: how to become the champion

Only one may stand

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

8th October 2018 / 3:28PM

Featured post Kassandra parrying an attack from an Athenian soldier.

While one would normally associate gladiatorial combat with the Romans, it’s no far stretch to assume that the Ancient Greeks wouldn’t do the same in some regions. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has a dedicated arena where would-be champions duke it out with waves of combatants. This guide will detail the challenges ahead and tell you how to become the champion.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey arena guide

If you’re looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide for more information to get you up to speed.

How to become the champion in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s arena

Head over to the east of Messara to a place called Pephka. The arena will be there. Upon arriving, talk to Skoura and select the option to fight Vasilis. This will begin a massive fight against multiple waves of enemies in an arena filled to the brim with pits, spiked columns, and other hazards to avoid while fighting the multiple waves of enemies.

It’s a good idea to bring the best equipment (more on that in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey combat and gear guide), as well as purchase the best skills for use in this arena of death. Have a look at our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey skills guide for the best melee combat skills to bring into the arena.

Your first four waves will consist of regular enemies, though some will have big shields and massive axes. Be sure to fight away from any hazards, particularly the pits, when fighting multiple people. When things quieten down a little, you can press home the advantage and Spartan Kick an enemy into a pit.

Reaching the fifth and final wave will summon Vasilis the King of the Arena into battle. He’s a tough and relatively agile fighter, but the same techniques that have served you well prior to fighting him can do wonders against your fight with him here. Keep your skills enabled, dodge his unblockable attacks, and eventually he will be slain. Upon killing him, you’ll gain a massive experience boost, as well as a few items and a bucket-load of Drachmae. Skoura will leave you with one more challenge for the arena.

This turns out to be Skoura himself. He’s nothing particularly special to fight, though the arena won’t have any hazards to watch out for. After killing him, he reveals a few truths about his daughter before passing on. You’ll get his spear as a reward.

Those are all our money making tips for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. You’ll likely find plenty of buried treasure on your travels, so be sure to check out our other guides, such as the one for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests for example. Who knows, you may find a quest that will give you access to a fortune.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Odyssey working on fix for AVX crashes

3

Wot I Think: Assassin's Creed Odyssey

It's all Greek to me

101

Assassin's Creed Odyssey money: how to make lots of money quickly

Drachmae makes the world go around.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey conquest: how to start a skirmish, taking over territory

Fight to the death

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Observation is a sci-fi thriller from the makers of Stories Untold

Microsoft announce Xbox game-streaming service Project xCloud

2

Intel launch 9th Gen processors ahead of possible CPU shortage

6

Acer Predator X27 review: The Nvidia G-Sync HDR monitor that only lets you see half the fun

The hunt for the best 4K HDR monitor continues