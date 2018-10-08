Assassin's Creed Odyssey arena: how to become the champion

While one would normally associate gladiatorial combat with the Romans, it’s no far stretch to assume that the Ancient Greeks wouldn’t do the same in some regions. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has a dedicated arena where would-be champions duke it out with waves of combatants. This guide will detail the challenges ahead and tell you how to become the champion.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey arena guide

How to become the champion in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s arena

Head over to the east of Messara to a place called Pephka. The arena will be there. Upon arriving, talk to Skoura and select the option to fight Vasilis. This will begin a massive fight against multiple waves of enemies in an arena filled to the brim with pits, spiked columns, and other hazards to avoid while fighting the multiple waves of enemies.

It's a good idea to bring the best equipment, as well as purchase the best skills for use in this arena of death.

Your first four waves will consist of regular enemies, though some will have big shields and massive axes. Be sure to fight away from any hazards, particularly the pits, when fighting multiple people. When things quieten down a little, you can press home the advantage and Spartan Kick an enemy into a pit.

Reaching the fifth and final wave will summon Vasilis the King of the Arena into battle. He’s a tough and relatively agile fighter, but the same techniques that have served you well prior to fighting him can do wonders against your fight with him here. Keep your skills enabled, dodge his unblockable attacks, and eventually he will be slain. Upon killing him, you’ll gain a massive experience boost, as well as a few items and a bucket-load of Drachmae. Skoura will leave you with one more challenge for the arena.

This turns out to be Skoura himself. He’s nothing particularly special to fight, though the arena won’t have any hazards to watch out for. After killing him, he reveals a few truths about his daughter before passing on. You’ll get his spear as a reward.

