Assassin's Creed Odyssey money: how to make lots of money quickly

Money talks in Ancient Greece. It makes the world tick and can be used for just about anything in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: buying engravings, buying new weapons, hiring mercenaries, and paying for upgrades to the ship. You may also find that you’ll need to pay hefty bounties, so before long your funds will run out. But what can you do? This guide will go over the things you should do to make lots of money quickly.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey money guide

If you’re looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide for more information to get you up to speed.

How to make money in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

You can make small change by looting places, but you’ll also loot other items along the way. Trade goods can sell for a tidy sum as you raid each location, while materials that can be used for upgrades to the ship and your equipment can also be used to bring in some extra funds.

However, the main source of coin is your gathered weapons. You have the choice of whether to sell the items or dismantle them for materials. The rarer the item, the more the weapon will sell for. The only limitation on what you can sell is the legendary items (those in orange), as they can’t be bought by merchants. So sell any outdated gear that no longer fits any purpose to increase your funds.

As for the other major cash cow to loot, any forts with treasure chests and especially any nation chests are full of Drachmae. They can also contain weapons and armour to sell for more money. It’s worth completing these for experience anyway to upgrade any skills, which you can look at in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey mercenaries guide, so making a little profit on the side will always be somewhat advantageous.

Some quests will also be very good for rewards, particularly those that Xenia sets for you. You can find out more on those quests in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xenia Treasure Hunts guide. However, there’s a couple of other quests you should keep an eye on such as the one at the end of our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey The Blind King guide, as well as one in the Pirate Island of Keos that requires you to find valuable materials on a nearby island.

Should you somehow run out of normal quests, you can always check out the bulletin board that’s in every town or the ship. These will always generate and can give you a nice bonus to your funds if you manage to complete them. Just make sure that any of these quests that have deadlines are within your ability to complete. Failing that, there’s always a healthy batch of bounty hunters that upon defeating them will grant you new gear to sell. To get up to speed on how to defeat mercenaries, head to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey mercenaries guide

Those are all our money making tips for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. You’ll likely find plenty of buried treasure on your travels, so be sure to check out our other guides, such as the one for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests for example. Who knows, you may find a quest that will give you access to a fortune.