The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Devil Daggers records still being broken, still wild as all heck

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th October 2018 / 5:04PM

“Better to reign in Hell than serve in Heaven,” Satan once wrote on a toilet door, back before he was ejected from his skull throne by Devil Daggers players. Those Hellbound hearts have been scrapping for top spot on the leaderboards since the wave-survival FPS launched in February 2016, and today I’m delighted to see records are still being set. New hellchamp “Bintr” yesterday survived over eighteen minutes, beating a months-old records by a precious three seconds. I am still in awe of not only how well they play, but how amazing the game looks and sounds once things really kick off (officially the best-looking and best-sounding FPS, says me). Come watch Bintr’s performance.

The best way to see and hear Devil Daggers is through the in-game replay viewer (click the eye icon next to a time on a leaderboard), but here’s Bintr’s new record time of 1086.7075 seconds in handy YouTube form:

I adore that howl when the hand hits level 3, and how blasts sing and chime at higher levels. God! What a game. Secret best FPS. Shh. Keep that quiet. But it is.

The previous record, of 1083.3294 seconds, was set by long-time Devilman “Sojk” in July. I had thought that record might stand, the most daggering a devil ever daggered, but here we are. Bintr only beat that by three point something seconds, but watch those final seconds and tell me those aren’t a hell of an accomplishment.

I ran into a wall around five minutes and couldn’t escape the pull of The Binding Of Isaac as my main game, but… now I want to return. Maybe I can spur some pals into resuming their daggering endeavours, as rivalry does make great motivation.

Climbing leaderboards in Devil Daggers is so good that young Matt named it one of the best multiplayer games on PC for that alone. It’s also 5th on RPS’s officially official best FPSs but it wuz robbed.

Ta to my pal Ricky for pointing this out.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Devil Daggers

WELCOME TO YOUR DOOM

64

2016 GotY Devil Daggers summoned on GOG

15

Steam summer sale: our giant recommendations list

The best bargains

124

Devil Daggers & Prison Architect In New Humble Bundle

24

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Observation is a sci-fi thriller from the makers of Stories Untold

Microsoft announce Xbox game-streaming service Project xCloud

2

Intel launch 9th Gen processors ahead of possible CPU shortage

6

Acer Predator X27 review: The Nvidia G-Sync HDR monitor that only lets you see half the fun

The hunt for the best 4K HDR monitor continues