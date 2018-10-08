The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

The cruel and unusual Halfquake mod trilogy returns on Steam

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

8th October 2018 / 11:03PM

The latest Half-Life mod to resurface, repacked and polished on Steam is Halfquake Trilogy. This was masocore well before I Wanna Be The Guy made it a genre. Halfquake is a trilogy of surreal and cruel puzzle-centric mods by Philipp “Muddasheep” Lehner and they’re some of the most interesting maps produced for the original Half-Life. Featuring  striking, abstract environments, genuinely clever puzzles, some very stupid ones and enough deathtraps to wear the ink off your quicksave key. They’re worth playing, if just to test the water and your tolerance for pain.

Probably the best dissection of Halfquake comes from Noah Caldwell-Gervais and his deep dive into Half-Life’s mods. Halfquake is three increasingly cruel adventures, and a challenge to rise to because it’s there. While some comparisons can be drawn to Portal in its sarcastic all-seeing ‘observer’ character putting you through this hell, the tone is more cynical and – as Noah Caldwell-Gervais defines it – “dark, nihilistic and full of a kind of teenage ennui”. You’ll have to weather some slings and arrows to enjoy Halfquake, but there’s a lot of satisfaction in overcoming its puzzles.

While the original Halfquake is – as the title suggests – halfway between Half-Life and Quake in its aesthetic, the latter two thirds of the mod are far more visually interesting. Stark monochrome environments, dark and abstract. Lots of dark rooms with only faint white lines to provide outlines, the incomprehensible void and a few trips into almost eye-searing white-space, just to mix things up. The slightly crackly old amateur voice acting doesn’t hold up as well as the rest of Halfquake, but the visuals and music (a lengthy all-new soundtrack) hold up well.

Halfquake isn’t the only classic Half-Life mod to see a Steam re-release. Probably the most notable is Sven Co-op, a completely standalone launch (no original game needed) including a co-op adaptation of the original campaign plus dozens more levels. Better still, it’s consistently well populated – not bad for a nearly 20-year-old mod, eh?

You can find Halfquake Trilogy on Steam here. You’ll need Half-Life (the original) in your Steam account to play it, but is otherwise entirely standalone.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Black Mesa

Gordon Bennett

231

Half-Life mod Echoes pushes both its engine and players to their absolute limits

8

Black Mesa's vision of Xen is bigger, bolder & nearly done

26

Project C is an MMO from the folks behind Dishonored, Thief, Half-Life 2

Dishonored and Thief folks are making an MMO.

38

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The cruel and unusual Halfquake mod trilogy returns on Steam

1

Cyberpunk 2077 augments its team with Dying Light's PvP crew

1

Observation is a sci-fi thriller from the makers of Stories Untold

4

Microsoft announce Xbox game-streaming service Project xCloud

5