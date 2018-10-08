The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Maestros is an Arena RTS with potential but no players

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

8th October 2018 / 12:02PM

I really like what The Maestros is going for. It’s a 3v3 MOBA/RTS hybrid where you attack neutral minions to turn them into an army of robots, then go attack a team that’s doing the same thing. It entered early access last week, does something new in a way that’s immediately fun but promisingly deep… and no one is playing it. Wanna help fix that?

You start each game by strolling up to some critters that are minding their own business, spend ten seconds whacking them into mini-robots, then march those mini-robots onto pads that turn them into bigger robots. Every type of robot has a special ability, which you’ll use to either reach five kills first or knock over the enemy team’s base, depending on the game mode.

I’ve only played the tutorials and a practice deathmatch against the AI, meaning that so far my tactics amount to trotting all of my robo-dudes onto the nearest pad, reading what their ability does and spamming it against the first proper enemy I come across. It’s basic stuff, but I’m already enjoying the simple decisions I feel ready to consider: should I keep recruiting, or is it time to go hunting? Do I activate that ability that makes my entire army explode, or do I hold off?

That’s fun enough, but I can see the game coming alive once I’ve taken a few more steps. There’s one unit that arcs electricity between each robot of the same type, which could make for some devious traps between multiple players.

Ah. Yes. Multiple players. I’ve had the server browser open for the past hour, and it’s remained disappointingly empty. It looks like you’ll have to rope in some friends if you want a proper match, or you could try organising a game through the official Discord server.

Developers Systence Games estimate they’ll spend a year in early access, during which they plan to add more abilities, another map and a multiplayer ranking system. I doubt they’ll drum up enough of a playerbase to make that last addition worthwhile, but I’d love to be proven wrong.

The Maestros is available on Steam Early Access, with a 25% launch discount pricing it at £8/$10/€10. The discount ends on Wednesday October 10th.

Cheers, PC Gamer.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Hello ad block users: we'll probably be saying goodbye soon

32

The Joy of Kimmy’s childish dialogue

"You're mean, like 10 snakes"

Assassin's Creed Odyssey working on fix for AVX crashes

3

Steam Charts: International Edition

Odd Essay

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hello ad block users: we'll probably be saying goodbye soon

32

The Joy of Kimmy’s childish dialogue

"You're mean, like 10 snakes"

Assassin's Creed Odyssey working on fix for AVX crashes

3

Steam Charts: International Edition

Odd Essay

6