Assassin's Creed Odyssey engravings: the best engravings, solving the Ainigmata Ostraka

Having decent equipment is one thing, but with an extra bit of investment, you can add special augmentations to each one. Engravings are earned in multiple ways, with the best ones being reserved for finding the locations described in the Ainigmata Ostraka, found in certain locations in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. This guide will go other how to apply engravings to your equipment, as well as locating the best engravings by solving the Ainigmata Ostraka.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey engravings and Ainigmata Ostraka guide

If you’re looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide for more information to get you up to speed.

How to apply engravings in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

With the solving of certain quests, or reaching milestones with levelling up, you’ll gain some engravings to apply to weapons. When you’ve got one, you can apply it to many weapons and armour, no matter the rarity, as much you want. That is of course provided you have enough of the materials required and the funds needed for the blacksmith to do it. Engravings merely augment the weapons themselves, so head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey combat and gear for more on the equipment itself and how to get the best out of it.

The best engravings in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

When looking at what engravings to use, check on the left hand side of the engraving itself to look at the diamonds. The more that are filled in, the better the engraving. It’s also worth using certain engravings to complement the weapon or armour’s perks.

For example, if you have a weapon that builds up fire damage quickly, assign an engraving that increases how much fire damage a target gets. The engravings range from melee combat damage (warrior), to damage on certain types of enemies such as animals or soldiers, so feel free to change things around as often as you want.

Tips for finding Ainigmata Ostraka in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

These perks are the best of the bunch, but take a lot of work to find the location of each one. The map will always indicate when there is a clue to be found in the corresponding fort or other guarded structure, but the hard bit is solving each of the riddles. What’s more, the game does a terrible job of letting you know when you’re even close. Since these aren’t quests or other such locations, you can’t use Ikaros to highlight their whereabouts, so you need to rely on your own instincts.

With the odds stacked so against you, it’s easy to just write it off for now and come back to it later when you’re a little more prepared. This is the most optional part of the game, where only those who wish to complete everything may even dare to tread. Still, if you like a bit of a challenge, then solving the riddles requires a lot of familiarity with the game’s world.

To get you started, there are four really easy to find engravings that are deciphered from the Ainigmata Ostraka that are worth picking up.

Hounded Docked – This is found on a ship run ashore, in the Occupied Forest of Tripodiskos in Megaris.

A Finger Tip – In Phokis, specifically the Valley of the Snake, look around the giant statue on its back.

Showboat – A theatre with a boat as a stage in Achaia.

Procrastinate Now – In Naxos, look for the arch-shaped Portara.

Having decent weapons to apply your engravings onto is the key to getting the most damage. For more on what constitutes as a good weapon, head on over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey combat and gear guide.