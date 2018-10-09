Assassin's Creed Odyssey side quests: how to complete side quests

The ancient Grecian world of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is vast and full of things to do. While you could ignore the side quests completely, there are some valuable rewards that can be obtained from pitching in and helping your fellow humans. Some deserve your help more than others, as there’s a surprising amount of lying from each of the quest givers, while some quests have long-standing This guide will take you through each of the side quests in the game and show you how to complete them.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests guide

Side quests may not be the top priority in your mind for completing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but they can be worth completing if not just because it fleshes out the adventure with tales and myths that can be passed down the ages. If you’d like to learn more about how to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, in case you’ve not played the revitalised Origins and want to get back into the series, head to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide to get up to speed.

Unique side quests in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The bulk of this guide will go through each of the unique quests in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. They’re separated into separate pages, one for each region and one for each of the dedicated quest-lines. These are the gold-bordered diamonds on your map. A lot of these side quests will have seduction opportunities, so for more on romancing NPCs, head to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey romance guide. Click each of the links to be taken to the relevant page, or click the page numbers at the bottom of the page to go to the next one down on the list.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Side quest Regions

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey quest-lines

Quest level recommendations

Using the levels is a good indication of the quests that will provide a decent challenge. However they do also scale a little bit with your current level. So you may see one or two quests increase in level recommendations alongside your levels. There is a cap in how much they can increase by, usually depicted by the level range can be referred to by looking at the map at the entire region you are in.

Billboards for bounties

After completing the first island, you’ll begin to notice that the billboards will begin to fill up with Bounties and Contracts. Bounties are timed missions where you must kill a foe, whereas Contracts are more elaborate quests that use real time as an indication of how long you have to complete it. These will refill each and every time you visit a billboard, so check them out only if you’re running out of funds or just need that extra push in experience to reach the next level.

Those are the side quests that we have so far, but there are plenty more to find in Ancient Greece. Check back for more soon. In the meantime, you can always head to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xenia Treasure Hunts to follow this rather involved quest-line that has a whole bunch of maps to decipher, as well as the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Daughters of Artemis guide for defeating the various mythical beasts.