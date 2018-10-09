Black Friday 2018: How to get the best PC gaming deals on graphics cards, monitors, SSDs and more

If you’ve been thinking about building a new gaming PC recently, chances are you’ve probably put it off due to ongoing price hikes, stock shortages or simply not knowing which bits you should actually buy – which is why this year’s Black Friday shopping bonanza might finally be the time to jump in and bag yourself a sack load of deals.

To help you make the most of this fabled ‘day o’ discounts’, which these days is more a ‘week o’ discounts’ confusingly, I’ve gathered everything you need to know right here, including what deals to look out for, where to shop and whether that shiny new peripheral you’ve got your eye on is actually as much of a deal as it makes out to be. To the Black Friday skirmish!

When is Black Friday 2018?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 23, although you’ll likely start to see so-called Black Friday deals appearing a lot earlier than that. Traditionally, Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving in the US, but in recent years retailers (particularly online ones) have been starting earlier and earlier. If you’re a frequent Amazon shopper, it’s practically Black Fortnight.

And if that’s not enough, Black Friday is now almost always followed by Cyber Monday, which is a purely online affair bursting with even more last-minute discounts. This year, Cyber Monday is November 26.

What to expect from Black Friday 2018

If you’re brave enough to go into an actual shop, then you better be prepared to queue and fight your way through some very angry people. Instead, the best thing is to do everything online, as most of the best PC gaming deals can be found right from the comfort of your desktop – no elbow sharpening required. What’s more, I’m going to be doing most of the hard work for you, as I’ll be rounding up all the best deals from across dozens of websites in the weeks running up to the big day, bringing you the bestest best deals to save you from trawling through it all yourself.

Don’t expect to pick up an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 for half price or anything, but big ticket items like monitors, graphics cards and SSDs can usually be found with some pretty juicy discounts. As well as PC hardware bargains, there will also be sales on games, too. Steam’s Autumn Sale usually coincides with Black Friday, and previous years have also seen huge discounts over on GOG and Green Man Gaming as well to name just a few.

At the moment, there’s almost no information as to what exactly is going to be on offer, but it’s difficult to pull any surprises because so many items are on sale. If you want a particular product, you should be able to find somewhere selling it cheap. Last year, everything from a Steam Link to a HTC Vive was available at a cut price, so expect the same this year.

As for precisely what kind of hardware bits you should be looking out for, then head over to our Bestest Best articles, which can all be found here in easy, clickable form:

How to get the best Black Friday deals

There are some excellent game deals to be had around Black Friday, but the prices are often comparable to sales at other points in the year, such as the Steam Summer Sale. If there’s a game that you really want, then it’s worth keeping an eye on Steam, GOG, and Green Man Gaming – but it’s in the hardware sales that you’ll find the real bargains.

Of course, as much as we all love a big juicy 25% or even 50% off sticker, it’s worth checking that the deal you’re looking at is actually a good one. If you’re shopping on Amazon, for instance, then have a gander at CamelCamelCamel. This keeps track of Amazon product prices all year round, making it easy to spot if a Black Friday deal is really a must-have discount, or whether it’s actually the same price it’s been for the last three months.

Unfortunately, other sites are a bit harder to track. If there’s something you’ve currently got your eye on, it might be worth doing things the old fashioned way and simply making note of how much they cost now and then compare it to any potential deal price.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals

The best sites for hardware deals can be found in the table below, but for game deals you’re better off going to Steam, GOG, Humble and Green Man Gaming.

Happy hunting!