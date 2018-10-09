The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Cardlife is a cute-lookin' Minecrafbut with cardboard

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

9th October 2018 / 2:33PM

I appreciate when games offer the opportunity to draw and sculpt in-game objects myself yet recognise that I have the artistic hand of a five-year-old hopped up on juice, and apply a style of their own to spruce up creations that even my own mother wouldn’t stick to the fridge. Enter CardLife: Cardboard Survival, a new online survival sandbox from the makers of Robocraft, where everything is built from corrugated cardboard. So sure, I’d ham-handedly draw my own avatar and building blocks, but in theory the game would make it look cutely craftsy. Thanks, video games.

You know the deal: explore; fight; craft; build. It’s a cardboard Minecraftbut. But what a cute load of cardboard it is! Look at these crabs!

These dinosaurs!

These bears!

And the pleasing stacked layers of the landscape.

Lovely.

We’ll get to create our own avatar by laying out dots and connecting lines to cut out our shape from virtuacardboard, and the same system goes for building bits too. Which is cute.

Along with singleplayer, it supports online multiplayer.

Cardlife launched on Steam Early Access this morning, priced at £15.49/€16.79/$19.99. Developers Freejam expect to launch the full version “towards the end of 2019”, though that might change if plans grow. Planned additions currently include underwater exploration, raiding, dungeons, farming, vehicles, PvE-only servers, biomes… a whole lot of things I’d rather were in the game before I bought in myself. Those are some big things to be absent. But Freejam have already taken one game successfully through early access, their bot-building battler Robocraft, so they do have experience here.

Also, I like how trees are cut down by chopping a clear line through them, as shown in this trailer:

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Football Manager 2019 preview: a meaningful step forward for the series

Suspending disbelief for another year

4

WWE 2K19 leaps off the top turnbuckle

1

The cruel and unusual Halfquake mod trilogy returns on Steam

5

Cyberpunk 2077 augments its team with Dying Light's PvP crew

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Cardlife is a cute-lookin' Minecrafbut with cardboard

Football Manager 2019 preview: a meaningful step forward for the series

Suspending disbelief for another year

4

WWE 2K19 leaps off the top turnbuckle

1

The cruel and unusual Halfquake mod trilogy returns on Steam

5