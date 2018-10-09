The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
46

Microsoft are reportedly in the final stages of buying RPG studio Obsidian

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

9th October 2018 / 8:41PM

According to sources close to the deal, Kotaku report that Microsoft are just shy of sealing the deal on acquiring prolific RPG studio Obsidian Entertainment. According to Kotaku’s sources, things have proceeded far enough to make it “a matter of when, not if”. Obsidian are recently notable for the Pillars Of Eternity series – a throwback to Baldur’s Gate style party-based roleplaying – but have produced some excellent games over the years. While rough, Fallout: New Vegas remains my favourite Fallout game, and I’m curious what Microsoft could have planned for the studio.

If Microsoft do end up buying Obsidian, I can only hope that they allow the studio to do more of their usual thing but with the kind of budget that only a mega-publisher and platform-holder can provide. After being burnt by publishers and some notably bad deals, Obsidian took to crowdfunding for both Pillars Of Eternity games. Along with studios such as inXile (The Bard’s Tale 4, Wasteland 2 & 3), they’d been told there’s no money in old-school RPGs. Years of resurgence and rumours (via PCGamesN & Brian Fargo) of Baldur’s Gate 3 in development imply otherwise.

While just my gut feeling, it feels like Microsoft are repositioning themselves to come at the games market from a different angle. The Xbox One, while decent enough, played second fiddle to Sony’s PlayStation 4 for a long time, and wasn’t until the Xbox One X that they had any kind of hardware advantage. By then, most potentially exclusive studios had signed with Sony, and Microsoft have been feeling around for a new approach, including stuff like the Xbox Game Pass subscription (including PC games) and their recently announced game-streaming service xCloud.

While Microsoft’s insistence on using the Windows 10 store is irritating, their decision to make Xbox and PC effectively a single platform largely works in the favour of PC-only folks – we’re getting the next Halo, and I can’t think of any purely Xbox console-exclusive titles on the way. Microsoft have been acquiring a lot of colourful talent lately including Hellblade studio Ninja Theory. Obsidian is an interesting pick, considering the studio and publisher had a falling out over the cancelled Stormlands (see Eurogamer) in 2012, suggesting things have changed behind the scenes.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (46)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Pillars Of Eternity - The White March Part 1

Frosty Reception

55

Wot I Think: Pillars Of Eternity

A Game With Soul

177

Bag 21 free games with Twitch Prime this July as part of Amazon Prime Day

16

The Humble Paradox Bundle will net you Stellaris, Crusader Kings 2, Pillars of Eternity and more

16

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

FTL-like Shortest Trip To Earth makes the shorter hop to early access

EU Culture Agency to co-fund thirty games including Trine 4 and Spacebase Startopia

3

Microsoft are reportedly in the final stages of buying RPG studio Obsidian

46

Board game remix Space Hulk: Tactics stomps into stores today

1