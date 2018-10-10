Assassin's Creed Odyssey map: how big is the map, deciphering the legend icons

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a massive game, no doubt about that. In fact, you can’t zoom out all the way to see just how big it really is. Encompassing Ancient Greece into a game is no small feat, so when you first visit the map on the pause screen, you may feel overwhelmed. I know I did. But for those who want to have a handy reference, this guide will simply go over how big the map is, and what the icons mean.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey map guide

How big is the map in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey?

In a few words: Really ruddy big! So big that the map screen can’t apparently contain the entirety of the region in one screen. Spanning the vast majority of Ancient Greece, even the smallest island can take at least a couple of minutes to traverse from one side to another. Larger regions can take several minutes to ride a horse from one end to another as well. Accessing the map is as simple as going into the pause menu, but you’ll need to move the cursor all around to view everything.

Each of the regions have their own sub-regions, of which all have a viewpoint. You can zoom in and out to see more detail on a specific sub-region, including a blue or red border to show which allegiance that territory currently has. You can of course change that by participating in conquest battles, more on that in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey conquest guide. Put simply, you won’t see all of Greece in a day. You’ll be looking at several hours dedicated to just riding around and checking off the viewpoints in each region.

Deciphering the legend Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

With every Assassin’s Creed game comes a lot of things to do and places to explore. You can filter each of the icons by things you’ve completed, stuff you’ve not completed, or even if you just want to look at the historical locations exclusively. Those that would like to share photos with the world, there are exclusive options to filter what you can see by either seeing everyone’s, your friend’s photos, or just your own.

Since there’s all those icons littering the map, part of the problem is working out what each of those things even mean. Well the best thing I could possibly do is just have all the icons on display as the game would show them in the pause menu. Below are two images which show every icon you can find in the game. Click on the images below to expand the image into one that will show all the detail in a readable form.

