It's murder on the dancefloor in Fortnite's new 50v50 mode

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th October 2018 / 12:49PM

I mostly play Fortnite Battle Royale for the 50v50 megamurder event modes, so I’m glad to see a new one arrive in today’s update. Disco Domination is its name, and… disco domination is also its game. It’s a control point mode where both teams are trying to capture dancefloors by boogying on ’em, then holding them by murdering would-be disco invaders. Like other 50v50 modes, yeah it’s a bit of a spamfest, but I quite like that. Bouncing and boogying with my giant deadly dance troupe is a good time.

Murder is vital to Disco Domination, sure, but kills only buy time and space, not the victory; up until the final circle, players respawn after a few seconds. What you really need to win is control of the five dancefloors spawned around the island, which grant a steady flow of victory points while you hold them. Capturing is done, of course, by dancing until a disco ball is raised. So off you all go, dancing and shooting and gliding and it’s a bit of a lark.

I’ve played a few rounds and enjoyed myself. I like seeing Epic playing with Fortnite Battle Royale, smooshing other modes into the mix and seeing how far they can bend the formula. And this, yeah, can be a bit spammy, but also I had a great time roaming with a group of a dozen dancers reclaiming distant dancefloors until the enemy only had one heavily-fortified megadisco left – unassailable, but outpaced in victory points by our four. Not to mention it’s just plain nice when people dance.

Today’s update also added the new Quad Launcher, a rocket launcher which can blast four bangers real quick. The Port-a-Fortress is back. And loot drop rates are tweaked a wee bit. See the v6.02 patch notes for more on all that.

Fortnite Battle Royale is free-to-play through Epic’s client. You’d better not kill the groove.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

