The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Have You Played... Chip's Challenge?

Lost and now found

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

10th October 2018 / 4:03PM

Featured post Chips' got himself in a bit of a pickle and is surrounded by locked doors of red and blue varieties.

Allow me to tell you about the greatest test of logic ever devised. Originally conceived for the Atari Lynx (of all things), Chip’s Challenge found popularity when it was bundled with Microsoft Entertainment Packs for use with Windows 3.1. If you remember any of this, then you probably have fond memories of Chip. Both it and the sequel (more on that below) are on Steam for a price that’s less than your lunch.

What it lacks in visual fidelity, even for its time, it more than makes up for in, well, challenge. You only need the directional keys to control Chip, but the game quickly lets you know that it seeks to befuddle and bamboozle you.

Mastering the 149 levels requires you to fully understand how each piece of the puzzle works so intricately that you’ll see blocks, chips, and water whenever you close your eyes. It’s maddening in a sense, but that could just be the jaunty tunes playing in a loop. It may seem primitive to look at, but the increasingly taxing puzzles kept me playing back in the early 90s.

And yes, it does have a sequel. Technically, it’s a recent one, with a backstory that beggars belief. Chip’s Challenge 2 was created in 1999, but not released until the reissue of the original game in 2015 on Steam. All thanks to some weird trademark shenanigans. It’s more of a glorified expansion pack with a few new tiles, but it opens up the floodgates for custom levels thanks to a level editor and Steam Workshop support. As the original had a modding scene, this is definitely in the spirit of things and needs more encouragement.

Chip was lost for many years, as Windows 95 was packed with the likes of Minesweeper and Solitaire to reduce work productivity in offices for decades. That’s probably just as well. If Chip was packed in with Windows 95, workplace productivity would have hit rock bottom.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fallout 76 might not get mod support before November 2019

1

Assassin's Creed Odyssey engravings: the best engravings, solving the Ainigmata Ostraka

Needles in haystacks

Assassin's Creed Odyssey guide: how to fight, which gameplay mode to choose, exploring Ancient Greece

Homer would be pleased

Assassin's Creed Odyssey crypts: where to find the Ancient Stele

Tomb raiding

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 might not get mod support before November 2019

1

Assassin's Creed Odyssey engravings: the best engravings, solving the Ainigmata Ostraka

Needles in haystacks

Assassin's Creed Odyssey guide: how to fight, which gameplay mode to choose, exploring Ancient Greece

Homer would be pleased

Assassin's Creed Odyssey crypts: where to find the Ancient Stele

Tomb raiding