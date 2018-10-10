Stardew Valley coming to iOS this month, able to import PC saves

The mobile version of friendly farm ’em up Stardew Valley will debut on iOS at the end of the month, creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has announced, with Android to follow.

“And I’m sure that’s nice for Appleers,” you snidely butt in, “but I’d like to remind you that on RPS, PC stands for ‘personal computer’ not ‘pocket computer’.”

Alright, pal. The brass neck on you. Here’s why I’m posting the news here: players will be able to transfer their save data from the PC version to iOS, taking their farms and all their chums with them to gaze longingly into Clint’s dead eyes on the bus.

The iOS version is coming to iPhone and iPad via Apple’s App Store on October 24th, priced at £8/€9/$8 (how does THAT work?).

“It’s the full game, not a cut down version,” Barone said in yesterday’s announcement – though it doesn’t have multiplayer. This similarity is why we can put our farms in our pockets.

“PC players can transfer their save data to the iOS version via iTunes – but make sure to always back up your save data first!” Barone explained. “Mods are not supported, and any save data transferred containing mods may cause compatibility issues.”

It doesn’t sound like it’ll sync progress back and forth between the pocket and personal computer versions but, if it doesn’t, I would expect fans to try to jury rig a solution.

As for the Android version, that’s coming later. Barone doesn’t mention if it too will support importing PC saves too but, given that Android doodads tend to be less locked-down than Apple, I’d be surprised if doesn’t.