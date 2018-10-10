The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

The Sims 4 getting a celebrity lifestyle in Get Famous expansion

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th October 2018 / 3:46PM

I’ve always thought The Sims an ideal series to bundle up under a ‘pay a monthly fee, get all the new stuff’ subscription service, playing the endless add-ons without fuss, but disappointingly EA think otherwise. They’ve announced a new expansion for The Sims 4 and no, it won’t be covered by their Origin Access Premier doodad. Get Famous will introduce the new region of Del Sol Valley and a celebrity lifestyle, earned through grind at your old job or a new career as an actor or–god help me–becoming an ‘influencer’. All of which can lead to getting a gold toilet, because okay, sure.

EA blasted this blurb about what Sims will get up to:

“They can catch their big break through a standout audition, landing a role in a television series or commercial gig. Aspiring Sims who go the extra mile by both looking the part and studying lines can take their career to the next level with a starring role in the next big blockbuster. Sims can also bask in the limelight as an inspiring influencer, livestreaming every lavish moment and giving other Sims maximum #FOMO, or even by gaining worldwide acclaim in their current career. No matter a Sim’s claim to fame, they’ll be able to attend exclusive parties with the stars, outrun starstruck fans, truly experience the VIP lifestyle of their dreams, and more.”

I can relate to this. My vast fame means that I am sometimes asked “Are you Alice O’Connor?” at games events, to which I reply “Wwwhy do you ask?” while putting up my dukes.

If you’re wondering, “Actors? I thought all the kids wanted to be Twitch streamers these days?” mate, that’s already in The Sims 4. But with the expansion yes, you’ll be able to do it to get the perks of a celebrity lifestyle. These include fancy homes in Del Sol Valley (or less fancy, at the start of your career), new designer clothes, new gold-plated furniture, and other such terrible glitz.

The Sims 4: Get Famous is due on November 15th. It’ll cost £35 on Origin. While The Sims 4 itself is covered by Origin Access Premier, that edition only comes with two older add-ons. Booo.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Sims 4

SimBitty

49

The Sims 4 Seasons blasts Simlish Steal My Sunshine

14

Cats & Dogs rain down on The Sims 4

15

The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs expansion to add cats, dogs

17

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 might not get mod support before November 2019

1

Assassin's Creed Odyssey engravings: the best engravings, solving the Ainigmata Ostraka

Needles in haystacks

Assassin's Creed Odyssey guide: how to fight, which gameplay mode to choose, exploring Ancient Greece

Homer would be pleased

Assassin's Creed Odyssey crypts: where to find the Ancient Stele

Tomb raiding