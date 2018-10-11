Assassin's Creed Odyssey choices: how to get the best ending

Like a lot of Ubisoft games recently, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has a lot of versions available to buy, perhaps too many editions. Most will probably just opt for the standard edition and be done with it. However, for those curious enough about each and every edition, the following guide will go over what each version contains.

You take on the role of either Kassandra or Alexios – both are mercenaries that can either align with Sparta or Athens in any case. The other thing about both of them to know going in is that they’re a descendant of King Leonidas, the famous Spartan king depicted in famous works that romanticised his endeavours, such as Frank Miller’s 300. So if you’re wondering why that Spartan Kick is so prevalent in the footage leading up to the game’s release, now you know – it’s in the blood.

So much like the Greek mythology of old, your actions govern your fate as a hero. There are several key choices are hinted at throughout the story and will permanently impact the kind of missions you’ll be able to accept, your allegiances with either Athens or Sparta, and the outcome of the game as a result.

Some decisions have long-lasting effects that can affect dialogue choices further into the game, how certain people perceive you, and even affect entire areas after some time has passed. Even incidental choices, such as whether to allow a priest to murder an entire family in cold blood, makes the difference between whether Kephalonia is taken over by the plague or not. Assuming nothing will happen because of your actions is not something to ever entertain the thought of, so make your decisions carefully, being as well informed as possible.

How to get the best ending in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Since there are multiple dialogue options, this means that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has multiple endings. You may wish to consider having some quick saves just in case your decision isn’t the best one. Most decisions in the game have no bearing on the overall plot, but there are a few pivotal choices to make. In the second chapter, you’ll meet Nikolaus, the Spartan general who raised you. You get the choice of whether to kill him where he stands or let him go. If you want the best ending, you’ll want to ensure he survives. This is important for subsequent chapters later in the game.

Another person you’ll need to ensure you’re on their good side is Myrinne in the sixth sequence. Upon talking about Deimos, if you promise to save him, she’ll appreciate it and you’ll be given an opportunity to do just that later on. Perhaps the most choices come in the seventh sequence in that you’ll need to convince Nikolaus to intervene when you meet him and Stentor, as well as ensure you don’t kill Stentor.

Your final task is to attempt to convince Deimos to leave the cult. Say that the Cult of Kosmos has been manipulating both you and him behind the scenes in the eighth sequence, then refuse to fight him in the ninth sequence. If you do this, you’ll nab the best ending in the game.

