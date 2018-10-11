Assassin's Creed Odyssey guide: how to fight, which gameplay mode to choose, exploring Ancient Greece

The Ancient Greek world in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is honestly a colossally sized place. Set during the conflict between Athens and Sparta, there are a fair few returning features, such as sailing, but it also retains a fair few of the the big changes that were brought with Assassin’s Creed Origins. There’s plenty of new features as well, like romancing NPCs and dialogue choices. In this collection of guides, we will cover the basics of combat, which gameplay mode to choose, the multiple side quests, skills and sailing explained, and dealing with the mercenaries.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide

Taking place during the Peloponnesian war, some time between 431-404 BC, this was the war that had wide consequences with the outlook on Ancient Greece, with Athens taking on Sparta. There was a treaty signed in 421 BC, but this was soon rendered void by ongoing conflicts in Peloponnesus. But with the realistic setting that includes large scale battles, there are also plenty of side quests, mythological beasts to slaughter, and even buried treasure to uncover.

Choosing your difficulty

When you begin the game, you’re given a choice of difficulty for combat, but you are also given the between guided and exploration mode. Exploration mode is the intended way to play the game, providing players with clues, as well as any interesting places that are marked with a question mark for you to discover yourself. Luckily you also have Ikaros, who can spot things like objectives, treasures, and enemies for you.

Guided is much the same, though quests have waypoint markers and it is a lot more generous with the hints, usually telling players the location of where to go in a lot more detail. The guided mode is more like Assassin’s Creed games of old in many respects, so if you’re more familiar with that style of play, then use that instead. This does make finding all sorts of quest objectives a ton easier, but at the cost of immersion.

Exploration in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Exploration is rather self explanatory, but there’s one thing I feel I need to emphasise. I know this is the most utterly boring thing in Ubisoft games, but climbing stuff to get to viewpoints reveals a lot of information, such as settlements and quests. At least this time however there’s some rather… interesting things to climb. That giant statue of Zeus you see in the beginning of the game, you can climb that. Yes, you can climb around all of it, you dirty scamp!

Always scout ahead with your eagle before heading into a new area. Summon Ikaros with V (PC), or pressing up on the d-pad (Xbox and PS4 controllers). You’ll be able to zoom in and look at enemies and treasure, as well as any objectives in the area. Anything flagged will stay up until either dead or you’re too far away. If you’re playing the game in Exploration Mode, this will be key to finding objectives.

Finally, when travelling long distance, have your horse auto-travel to a location rather than doing so manually. This is done by setting it to automatically follow roads, then pressing the objective/way point prompt on screen. It can go to any quest markers or way points that you place on a map, but keep an eye out for enemies. You can fire arrows while travelling this way, independent of your horse.

That’s everything I have for you so far. I’m still working my way through this massive open-world to have as many guides for you as is physically possible, so keep an eye out for constant updates to our guides, such as the one for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests for example.