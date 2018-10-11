Assassin's Creed Odyssey orichalcum: how to get this valuable resource

Perhaps the most precious of all the resources in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is Orichalcum ore – a special mineral that can only be redeemed at certain shops. As it’s rather hard to come by, being only found in certain quests by the bulletin boards in settlements or found in very remote locations, it can be a bit tricky to accumulate them quickly. Our guide will go over how to collect this valuable resource, as well as what you can spend it on.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Orichalcum guide

If you’re looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, then head over to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide for more information to get you up to speed.

Before I go any further, it’s worth pointing out that while the items that can be bought with Orichalcum are incredible, the main thing to keep in mind is that you can get incredibly good stuff elsewhere that will carry you through the rest of the game. Certain cultists, as detailed in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Cult of Kosmos guide, have legendary items that can outclass everything you can purchase here. There are also certain items that can be obtained by defeating mercenaries, so look at our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey mercenaries guide to find out more about them.

Getting Orichalcum in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The first way is to complete the daily quests or war contracts. Found on every bulletin board in settlements, that you can find out more in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests guide, you’ll get ten Orichalcum for every daily quest you complete. You can only complete one per day, no matter how many bulletin boards you visit, but if you remember to complete them daily, you’ll be able to accrue a decent amount in the space of a week. War contracts on the other hand are long-winded challenges that require you perform certain tasks, kill lots of a certain enemy.

Another way of getting it is to head for really remote areas of the map, such as mountain peaks, deserted beaches, tiny islands in the Greek coast, and under bridges. It’s the very definition of a needle in a haystack. Once you’ve found Orichalcum in the location you’re in, the valuable mineral won’t respawn, so it’s not worth returning to the same place multiple times.

What can you buy with Orichalcum?

In the shop, you’ll be able to purchase certain items that aren’t found elsewhere in shops: epic and legendary items. Mostly these are just the same epic and legendary items you can get from looting certain enemies that work in exactly the same way as any other weapon or armour part. Those who would like to delve further into items can look at our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey inventory guide.

There are some unique items that aren’t found elsewhere. Four items will be displayed for a week, with a countdown timer. There’s also a permanent item that is semi-randomised. You’ll be able to purchase it to get either a random epic or a random legendary item.

For items that don’t cost this ridiculously rare resource, you can look at our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey money guide to see how get lots of Drachmae in very quick time.