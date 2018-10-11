The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Pay what you want to feel bad about killing a monster in Monstrüous

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

11th October 2018 / 11:40AM

Monsters, in various forms

Maybe I shouldn’t judge the ‘heroes’ of Monstrüous too harshly. Maybe theirs is a world where if a sad, misshapen creature appears in the forest and nobody does anything about it, it usually goes on a slaughterous rampage. I don’t know what fantasy logic does to the moral reasoning behind preemptive strikes.

I do know that Monstrüous is a cute, short puzzle game about figuring out how to kill a bloated worm-thing, and that it costs however much you want it to. I had a good time killing the worm-thing.

You control four heroes, with eight abilities between them. All you need to do is figure out which order to use them in, before the creature can gobble up the party or spew flesh-eating bugs at them. If that happens, a quick tap of the reset button starts the fight anew. It’s like Edge Of Tomorrow, except instead of Tom Cruise shooting aliens in a mech suit you’ve got a frog playing a magical trumpet to a witch with a bubble wand.

It’s a neat little puzzle, dressed up in adorable animation. Vanquishing the poor creature is mostly a case of trial and error, but every error has a fun consequence. I’ll give you one tip: make sure the warrior woman drinks all her tea.

It was made by Arnaud Millot, with music from Robin Richard. You can download it here. The site says it usually takes 45 minutes, but I managed it in 20 because I’m incredibly smart.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

