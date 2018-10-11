Podcast: What makes you panic?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Whoa whoa, calm down, breeeathe. Now, explain it to me slowly. The RPS podcast did what? They talked about the games that make them panic? Hm. That does sound like something those scoundrels of the Electronic Wireless Show would do. They’d probably talk about Subnautica and Duskers and SpyParty. Okay, well stay calm. That’s right. Inhale, exhale, inhale, exhale. There’s no need to –

[The podcast appears from the shadows]

AAAGGGHHHHHHHHH.

This week, Matt describes the panic he felt in Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, but also an unnerving encounter in the terrible land of DayZ. Meanwhile, Brendan praises the panic of Duskers and how it makes you type useless commands. But we also talk a bit more about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and there’s a quiz featuring the support emails we often get sent in error.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Calm and relaxing and gentle and not panicky music is by Jack de Quidt. Phew.

