The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Podcast: What makes you panic?

Listen or count calmly to ten

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

11th October 2018 / 5:00PM

Whoa whoa, calm down, breeeathe. Now, explain it to me slowly. The RPS podcast did what? They talked about the games that make them panic? Hm. That does sound like something those scoundrels of the Electronic Wireless Show would do. They’d probably talk about Subnautica and Duskers and SpyParty. Okay, well stay calm. That’s right. Inhale, exhale, inhale, exhale. There’s no need to –

[The podcast appears from the shadows]

AAAGGGHHHHHHHHH.

This week, Matt describes the panic he felt in Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, but also an unnerving encounter in the terrible land of DayZ. Meanwhile, Brendan praises the panic of Duskers and how it makes you type useless commands. But we also talk a bit more about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and there’s a quiz featuring the support emails we often get sent in error.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Calm and relaxing and gentle and not panicky music is by Jack de Quidt. Phew.

Links:

Duskers review

Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs review

Subnautica review

Has Killing Floor 2 been improved by its updates?

Noa and Alice play Spy Party

Have you played… Assassin’s Creed multiplayer?

Murderous Pursuits is the best version of it though

The Joy of killing your boss in Hitman

Heat Signature review

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey review

Role-playing cruelty in DayZ

The RPS verdict on Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes

Tagged with , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Odyssey working on fix for AVX crashes

4

Wot I Think: Assassin's Creed Odyssey

It's all Greek to me

108

Assassin's Creed Odyssey guide: how to fight, which gameplay mode to choose, exploring Ancient Greece

Homer would be pleased

Assassin's Creed Odyssey inventory: how to get legendary armour, the best weapons

The best gear in Ancient Greece.

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hitman 2's Santa Fortuna is impressive to look at, but Alice's gameplay isn't

Warm up the cement mixer!

1

Best gaming mouse 2018: Top wired and wireless mice

Quiet as a mouse

5

Meet the snake-firing archers and other wonders of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

2

Tölva devs sneak The Light Keeps Us Safe into early access

2