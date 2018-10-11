The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Meet the snake-firing archers and other wonders of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

11th October 2018 / 5:27PM

Video games have been simulating battles since 1873, but none of them have the same reverence for historical authenticity as Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. It’s an upcoming physicsy fightfest where you pit hordes of samurai, trebuchets and chicken men against mishmashes of rival units – not to be confused with Totally Accurate Battlegrounds, a spinoff battle royale game where you shoot stuff yourself rather than watching from above.

It won’t be out for a while, but in the meantime you can (and should) feast your eyes on the dev videos below. William Nylund has been revolutionising warfare with snake guns and shield fans.

These are all from the Twitter feed of Nylund, who’s in charge of both the company and coming up with new units.

You can’t play with those yet, but you can mess around in these free early alphas from 2016 – though don’t expect quite the same degree of wackiness. There are still light sabres, superheroes and units that fart chickens though.

There’s a sandbox mode if you just want to goof about, making several dozen machine gunners fight legions of boxers. That’s glorious, but so too are the puzzle-like levels where you’re given a limited budget to take out various armies.

You can overcome the early levels by just swamping the enemy with cheap farmers or peasants, but you soon need to start thinking around what you’re up against. It’s still delightfully playful, but smart strategies become vital: a battalion of musketeers had me stumped until I charged their ranks with some speedy headbutters.

It’s a two year old toybox that’s already brimming with possibility, well before developers Landfall Games have finished chucking stuff into it. They’re not just adding more ideas, though. They’re adding brilliant ideas.

I saved the best till last.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds plans improvements as free period ends

4

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds is silly Plunkbat, and free

18

Hitman 2's Santa Fortuna is impressive to look at, but Alice's gameplay isn't

Warm up the cement mixer!

1

Best gaming mouse 2018: Top wired and wireless mice

Quiet as a mouse

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hitman 2's Santa Fortuna is impressive to look at, but Alice's gameplay isn't

Warm up the cement mixer!

1

Best gaming mouse 2018: Top wired and wireless mice

Quiet as a mouse

5

Meet the snake-firing archers and other wonders of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

2

Tölva devs sneak The Light Keeps Us Safe into early access

2