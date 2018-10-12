Best PC gaming deals of the week - 12th October 2018

What’s this? A new weekly deals master? Or should that be mistress? Sounds a bit wrong if you ask me. Let’s stick with weekly deals… herald. Yes, I like the sound of being a herald. Does that mean I get my own hilariously long trumpet like the ones you get in medieval processions? I hope so. Then I can stick it out of the RPS Treehouse window and gather you, dear readers, from far and wide for our hallowed weekly deals discount bonanza. There’s only going to be more of these as we lead up to Black Friday at the end of November, so buckle yourselves in for some sweet savings.

On the AMD side, Newegg are also doing lots of deals on AMD Radeon RX 570 cards this weekend, such as this XFX Radeon RX570 Black Edition for just $210 – a saving of $50. Hurry though, as this deal ends at 8am tomorrow (Saturday). While it’s not one of our best graphics card recommendations at the moment, it’s worth remembering that the RX 570 currently qualifies for AMD’s three free games bundle, which includes a copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.



Those in need of some new storage should also check out Newegg’s deal on the excellent Samsung 860 Evo this weekend (my top pick for best gaming SSD), as it’s doing a limited time sale on all Samsung SSDs. The 250GB Samsung 860 Evo is probably the best deal of the lot, as this size is currently going for just $56. Have a read of my Samsung 860 Evo review to see why it’s good.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the Crucial MX500 is currently experiencing one of the cheapest prices it’s had in ages over on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel – just £77 for the 500GB capacity – making it just a smidge cheaper than the 860 Evo, which is currently going for £85 for 500GB. The MX500 is currently my top runner-up for best gaming SSD after the 860 Evo, so have a read of my Crucial MX500 review to see how it compares.

Currys are having a flash sale on dozens of PC bits and pieces as well. Most items are aimed at everyday PC use and aren’t really that suited for gaming, but those after a gaming laptop may want to have a look at this GTX 1050Ti-powered MSI GF72. That’s had £100 shaved off its price and is currently going for £900. Along with the aforementioned graphics chip, you also get an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 17.3in 1920×1080 display and a 256GB SSD. I haven’t tested this one myself, so I can’t tell you anything about whether the screen’s any good, but the rest of it sounds like a decent spec for the money.

Enough about hardware, though. Let’s talk games. Over on Humble, publisher tinyBuild are doing a Build Your Own Bundle until the end of the weekend, where you can save up to 80% by buying five games from their back catalogue (or 75% off if you buy three). Highlights include the top-down Hotline Miami-esque Mr Shifty and the ever-so lovely Lovely Planet.

Green Man Gaming, meanwhile, is having a massive Square Enix sale. If you someone haven’t played it yet, your top priority should be Nier: Automata, which is just £16.07 until 4pm TODAY (Friday).

Lara Croft fans who haven’t quite found the time to pick up Shadow of the Tomb Raider yet may also want to get in on the sale action, as GMG are doing it for £34.67 this weekend, which is a saving of 23%.

Meanwhile, anyone who’s got their eye on Just Cause 4 and hasn’t played Just Cause 3 yet, listen up. Not only can you bag the regular or XL Edition of the latter for 85% off (£2.17 / £3.57), but doing that will also nab you a 25% off voucher for its explosive, tornado-wrangling sequel when it comes out in December.

If Squeenix games aren’t quite your thing, then perhaps GamesPlanet’s big Take 2 deals bonanza is. Running until 9am on October 18, this is an excellent way to get up to speed on XCOM 2: War of the Chosen‘s Tactical Legacy Pack DLC. The XCOM 2 Collection, for instance, is going for £26.99 right now, which bags you XCOM 2 and XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, plus that free Tactical Legacy Pack upgrade.

Or maybe you prefer a bit of Civilization, in which case Civilization VI can currently be had for £13.99 (a saving of 72%), while the classic Complete Edition of Civilization V is now just £7.77.

In addition to Take 2 games, GamesPlanet are also discounting a bunch of Team17 ones as well right now until 8pm BST TODAY (Friday), including ex-Criterion founders dev Three Field’s brilliantly chaotic Dangerous Golf (Matthew and I are big fans), which is going for a mere £3.75, and the delightful pinball-postman game, Yoku’s Island Express for £9.59, which our Graham said provided him with “easy, simple pleasure” in his review.

That’s all for your weekly deals heralding today. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. I’ll be back next week with my deals hat on (and trumpet) for more of those sweet discounts.