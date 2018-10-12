The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Destiny 2: Forsaken will start including prerequisite expansions for free

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th October 2018 / 1:10PM

Upgrading from plain old Destiny 2 to its latest expansion, Forsaken, is an expensive proposition, requiring players buy the FPS-RPG’s first two expansions as well. Thankfully that will change next week, as Bungie have announced Forsaken will start including those two prerequisite expansions. To upgrade, you’ll only (“only”!) need to pay the £35 for Forsaken, not an extra £17 for Curse Of Osiris and Warmind too. What about people who already bought in? Bungie plan to throw some new cosmetic doodads and bits at them, to say thanks/sorry.

“Launching a game reveals what we did right and where we could have done better. With the first month of Forsaken behind us, we’re taking stock of what we’ve learned,” Bungie said in yesterday’s announcement. “Some of those learnings will manifest in game updates that we’re deploying in the very near future, but not every improvement can be made with code changes. We also want to make it less complicated for other Guardians to begin their journey in Forsaken.”

Which means that yeah, they realise that requiring players to also buy two unremarkable expansions they had ignored so far was pretty silly. So from Tuesday, October 16th, Curse Of Osiris and Warmind will be included free with Forsaken.

As for those already in, folks who play Forsaken before October 16 will receive a ‘Veterans Of The Hunt Bundle’. This pack of in-game doodads includes a black tiger stripe shader and nameplate emblem that are both unique to this giveaway, ‘Knife Trick’ and ‘Coin Flip’ exotic emotes that won’t be exclusive, and some Medallions, Boons, and Matterweaves consumables. Bungie plan to give these bundles out in early December. I’d rather have £17.

“Hrmph,” resident Destineer Matt said when I told him about this impending change. He bought Warmind the other month mostly to get to Forsaken, the poor git.

With the daft requirements removed, Forsaken becomes a lot more enticing – and it is a good’un. When Rich McCormick revisited Destiny 2 for Update Night, he called Forsaken “the best update possible for Bungie’s MMO-lite shooter.”

Tagged with

