The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Hitman 2 introducing 1v1 multiplayer Ghost Mode

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th October 2018 / 5:00PM

The prospect of Hitman 2 has seemed to be ‘more of the same good stuff, in new places’ but with the game’s launch now only one month and a day away, developers IO Interactive today announced that–surprise!–it’ll introduce a 1v1 competitive multiplayer mode. Ghost Mode, as it’s named, isn’t about two hitmen trying to whack each other. Instead, they’ll compete to off the same random targets fastest in different instances of the same level, existing in each other’s world only as a faded ‘ghost’. Ah you’ll understand if you watch this new trailer below.

See? Two worlds, two Ian Hitmans, two sets of the same targets. Players are aiming for five successful unnoticed kills, picking from the many targets across the map. While the two players exist in separate worlds, with NPCs oblivious to what’s going on in the other, they do cross over a little.

‘Ghost Crates’ across the level contain weapons, disguises, and items, which are shared between players; take your one allowed item from a crate, and it won’t be there for your opponent. And killing a target will trigger a timer for the other player, giving them only twenty seconds to take them out in their own world before the opportunity is lost.

IO say that it’ll initially only be in Hitman 2’s Miami level, spreading to others later, including those remastered versions of maps from the previous game.

I’ve not much interest in Ghost Mode myself, enjoying Hitman as a system to learn and toy with rather than something I want to compete in, but I would be quite interested to see top hitmen going at it. Well, or inept newcomers if they’re as enthusiastic as our (other) Alice.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Hollow Knight and Hitman headline the Humble Monthly

11

Here's a list of every game that's going to look amazing on the Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080Ti

Now updated with even more ray-tracing and DLSS-confirmed games

44

Welcome to the jungle in Hitman 2 trailer

13

Hitman Season One missions remastered for Hitman 2

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Whirlwind FX Vortx review: A blow-by-blow account of this PC wind machine

Blowing hot and cold

1

Darksiders 3's post-launch DLC includes an arena mode and Serpent Holes

1

Assassin's Creed Odyssey guide: how to fight, which gameplay mode to choose, exploring Ancient Greece

Homer would be pleased

Assassin's Creed Odyssey side quests: how to complete side quests

Another greek needs your help