The Foxer
Below is a list of 30 Things Wot You Might Find In The Old West (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Pat Garrett was present, he might appear as…
PTGR RTT
Tenderfoot would be…
TNDRFT
1. TP
2. PRRS CHNR
3. RMD
4. BF FLCHP
5. PRFLCH
6. GNT RY
7. CL CQN
8. LV NC LF
9. S DHS
10. RWL
11. FRTB L
12. GH STD NCWR
13. LRT
14. MSSKT TY
15. DT CHV ND RLND
16. WN TRCNT
17. VR GLRP
18. HDT
19. BLN
20. HRP P
21. LB BCSTR
22. GLDNS PK
23. BFRDTN NN
24. PLN TYCPS
25. FRTL RM
26. T RGRT
27. GRGCT LN
28. CLTPTR SN
29. TRLB SS
30. LG HTSN THC LD
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: cameras (defoxed by phlebas)
a. shutter or tulip lens hood (Kerans)
b. f stop (Little_Crow, Stugle)
c. flash (Kerans)
d. hasselblad (mrpier)
e. tripod (Gothnak, ylla)
f. camera (Gothnak, phlebas)
g. olympus (phuzz, phlebas)
h. zenith (phuzz, AbyssUK)
i. plate (Gothnak, Rorschach617, phlebas)
j. SLR (Gothnak)
k. zoom (phlebas)
l. camera obscura (Little_Crow)