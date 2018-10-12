Below is a list of 30 Things Wot You Might Find In The Old West (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Pat Garrett was present, he might appear as…

PTGR RTT

Tenderfoot would be…

TNDRFT

1. TP

2. PRRS CHNR

3. RMD

4. BF FLCHP

5. PRFLCH

6. GNT RY

7. CL CQN

8. LV NC LF

9. S DHS

10. RWL

11. FRTB L

12. GH STD NCWR

13. LRT

14. MSSKT TY

15. DT CHV ND RLND

16. WN TRCNT

17. VR GLRP

18. HDT

19. BLN

20. HRP P

21. LB BCSTR

22. GLDNS PK

23. BFRDTN NN

24. PLN TYCPS

25. FRTL RM

26. T RGRT

27. GRGCT LN

28. CLTPTR SN

29. TRLB SS

30. LG HTSN THC LD

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: cameras (defoxed by phlebas)

a. shutter or tulip lens hood (Kerans)

b. f stop (Little_Crow, Stugle)

c. flash (Kerans)

d. hasselblad (mrpier)

e. tripod (Gothnak, ylla)

f. camera (Gothnak, phlebas)

g. olympus (phuzz, phlebas)

h. zenith (phuzz, AbyssUK)

i. plate (Gothnak, Rorschach617, phlebas)

j. SLR (Gothnak)

k. zoom (phlebas)

l. camera obscura (Little_Crow)