The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

For Honor's new Marching Fire expansion trailer shows off new heroes, graphical upgrades, plenty of burning

Jay Castello

Contributor

13th October 2018 / 2:00PM

Ubisoft’s melee-dramatic, vaguely historically inspired For Honor has always been a speculative thing, mashing together unrelated factions for the fun of it. With the pending release of the Marching Fire expansion, they’re taking it one step further and asking: what if knights vs. samurai vs. Vikings, but now everything is burning? See for yourself below:

“Save the realm, or burn it down?” asks our announcer, twice, and from the looks of this trailer it sure seems like the second option is the one they’re expecting. And all those maps you’re razing will look extra pretty, too, with a big graphical update coming alongside the expansion. According to the official patch notes, “environment textures have been reworked and enriched to bring more clarity, more details and are less monochromatic.” They also claim better character and weapon textures, new lighting, and better clouds, presumably for when you get stabbed by a newly decorated sword, look to the heavens, and curse them for your bad luck.

There are four new heroes coming, too, from the Chinese Wu Lin faction, and two new game types. Breach mode will have teams work together to attack or defend a fortress (and set things ablaze), while arcade mode can be played solo or co-op, with players taking on ever-changing quests to level up characters and get new loot.

Most of the update will be free to those who already own For Honor, but to get into arcade mode you’ll need to buy the full expansion for £25.99/€29.99/$29.99 on Steam, Humble, or Ubisoft’s website. It’ll be available on Tuesday October 16th.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: For Honor

Axe on, axe off

42

Every PC game at Ubisoft's E3 Press Conference

Excluding Just Dance, sadly

21

You can fight with For Honor's Chinese warriors in an 'open test' next week, even if you don't own the game

6

Clickuorice Allsorts: Getting mugged in For Honor

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 and West Virginia tourism board team up to promote both game and state

For Honor's new Marching Fire expansion trailer shows off new heroes, graphical upgrades, plenty of burning

1

Priceless Play - 13th October 2018

Spooky, scary...

1

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

40