What are we all playing this weekend?

Ah hallo there, good to see BOO again. That’s right, ’tis the season to be SPOOKY and I do hope you’re all enjoying the chocolate bugs, worms, ghosts, ghoulies, and bodyparts in your goth advent calendars.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec Alec is away away away so far far far far far far far away. Alice Bee This weekend I’m going to my mum’s house again, which means no nothin’. But next week I am on holiday, which means I will probably be still playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. There is all of Greece. I have to see all of it or I have failed. Alice L I ALMOST got fired this week, been a bit of a hectic one to say the least, but don’t worry – Alice III is still here. This weekend I’ll be playing a little bit of Don’t Starve Together with my lovely friends, to see just how good our friendship actually is and if we will remain friends after playing. I’ll also be getting my spook on in The Sims 4, finally getting round to exploring the Vampire expansion, and getting all geared up for the new Get Famous expansion. Which is basically The Sims Urbz mixed with The Movies. Well up for it. Alice O After a wonderful swim this week, diving off the wall of a remote harbour at dusk, I must return to the water this weekend. People on the Internet say “Get in the sea” to be mean; actually it’s the best advice you’ll ever receive. I’m still slowly plodding through Dawn Of War 3‘s campaign, still not remotely interested in the base-building that loudmouths insisted Relic re-add to what had become a fine squad-based action-RPG series. Boo to you, basers. Brendan I will be stabbing pirates in Soulcalibur VI. And going berserk in RimWorld. And making bad decisions in Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. Basically, we’ve got a lot to review for next week and I didn’t so much pull the short straw as snatch three of the best-looking straws and run away with them laughing. Dave Still on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for the weekend, then I have a week off to play anything other than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Do have other things planned during my holiday, like going to a brewery, but maybe I’ll start dealing with the massive backlog of games that I have to complete. I know I’ll barely make a dent though, so maybe something quick. Graham Graham has been fired. [Actually, I snuck in here after Alice’s work was done to say that I’m away this weekend visiting family, but if I was at home, I’d be playing Forza Horizon 4. It’s perhaps the most out-and-out fun I’ve had playing a game this year.] John John has been fired. Katharine Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun got a free demo on Switch yesterday, so I’ll be annoying the heck out of Matthew this weekend by getting to grips with this supposedly much-beloved rhythm game. I’ve never played any of the previous Taiko games, but if it’s anything like Rhythm Paradise (or Rhythm Heaven for the yanks among you), I’ll probably be banging this particular drum for quite some time (sorry). If it’s not at all like Rhythm Paradise, well, I guess that means there’s more time for Kassandra leg adventures in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Matt I’m reviewing Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4, so I’ll be spending much of the weekend blasting bloppers. My expectations are low after playing an underwhelming few rounds of the Blackout beta, but maybe I’ll be more enamoured with plain old multiplayer. I’ll also squeeze in some more pootling around ancient Greece in Ass Creed Odyssey, then plan a holiday to modern Greece because it’s making me long to be on a Mediterranean beach. Matthew Forza Horizon 4 has hit winter, so I’m going to do a frosty replay of all the cross-country events – those hills are going to look beautiful for the few seconds before 12 Jeep-riding idiots churn them to mud. I absolutely adore the fact that every week the game changes its entire look; it makes all my other games look blandly static by comparison. Please add seasons to all games, thanks. Nöa Nöa has been fired.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?