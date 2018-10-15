The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
26

Lucasfilm shut down Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic fan remake

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th October 2018 / 12:15PM

Lawyers from Lucasfilm have shut down Apeiron, a fan remake of BioWare’s 2003 RPG Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic (one of the best PC games, according to us). It’s little surprise that The Suits have stamped this out, though of course it is a bummer – and doubly so because Poem Studios put three years of hope and work into Apeiron before it caught the The Suits’ cruel eye. The Suits even want them to destroy all their work. Our Alec seemed hopeful (well, by his standards) and called Apeiron “extremely pretty” back in 2016, but so it goes.

Apeiron was to be a remake of KOTOR inside Unreal Engine 4, updating it to modern shiny-o-vision with all-new art assets while also adding new worlds, missions, and such. It would be free, but require players to have a copy of KOTOR so it could use the original sound and music.

YouTube fella “MrMattyPlays” recently showed off some levels and podracing:

Poem Studios called Apeiron “a full-conversion mod” rather than a remake but that distinction turned out not to matter. This isn’t Electronic Arts stepping in objecting to Poem remaking their game, it’s the Starlords at Lucasfilm taking issue with their “unlicensed use of Lucasfilm intellectual property”.

Poem shared the letter they received. In it, a Lucasfilm lawyer says that “Lucasfilm does not permit its names, characters, logos, copyrights, and/or trademarks without authorization” and Apeiron using Star Wars intellectual property “is misleading to the public and is likely to create confusion as to whether it is affiliated with Lucasfilm”. So they want ’em to knock it off.

The letter told Poem to “cease all development” on Apeiron and, more than that, “destroy all code and materials related to that project.” Three years of work, just deleted. The letter doesn’t contain a firm legal threat of what they’ll do if Poem don’t comply but, y’know, that’s what would follow.

“After a few days, I’ve exhausted my options to keep it afloat; we knew this day was a possibility,” Poem Studios said. “I’m sorry and may the Force be with you.”

Every time fans announce they’re remaking something owned by a huge media company, my heart sinks in anticipation of this outcome.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (26)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

A New Hope? Unreal-Powered KOTOR Fan Remake

30

Goodbye-O-Ware: Writer David Gaider Leaves BioWare

95

Sithprise! Knights Of The Old Republic 2's New Patch

78

There Will Be A Bargain: The Humble Star Wars Bundle

114

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played... Diablo II?

The existence of Diablo III kind of spoils the ending

Metro Exodus wants you to feel liberated from all those trips through the tunnels

Choose your own adventure

3

Paradox are building tools that let modders tinker with games while they're running

1

Lucasfilm shut down Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic fan remake

26