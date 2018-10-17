Add Hitman 2 to the list of Sean Bean's many deaths

Sean Bean, perhaps the entertainment industry’s most prestigious dier, is to lend the warm Yorkshire tones of his death gurgle to Hitman 2 too. Beanie baby is to play the murder simulator’s first ‘Elusive Targets’, those hits who appear for a few days in limited-time murder event before vanishing into the ether. His fella is an assassin famed for faking his own death many times, so we might face a challenge as Ian Hitman tries to be the first person to really properly kill Sean Bean. Here, come watch Mr. Bean monologue in a new live-action vid.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Hitman 2 video game,” Beanie baby said in today’s announcement. “It’s always exciting to take on a new role, and I look forward to seeing my character in action when the Elusive Target mission launches.”

Do you think he knows? He must know.

Mark Faba will be the first of Hitman 2’s Elusive Targets, the special murders introduced as ‘live content’ in H1tman. They’re opportunities only available for a few days of real time, and if you fail the mission or don’t play in that time you won’t get another chance. They add a bit of thrilling risk. Or nuisance, if you miss ’em. IO Interactive did change their method over time in H1tman, bumping up the length of each event from the few days of the first few to a week or so towards the end. They started repeating old Elusive Targets for folks who didn’t get ’em too.

Hitman 2 is due to launch on November 13th, priced at £45/€60/$60. Beanie’s mission, named The Undying, will start on November 20th then run for ten days.

For now, you can watch our Alice (other one; no, the other one) play a bit of the game.

Mr. Bean is famed for his many deaths, but how much does he actually die? Nerdist crunched some numbers in 2014, discovering he died in about 30% of his film and television roles. And in terms of raw deaths, he was catching up on some of the all-time greats of dying: Vincent Price, John Hurt, and Bela Lugosi (Bauhaus didn’t sing Sean Bean’s Dead, y’know). That’s fine company to die in.