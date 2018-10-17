The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 is now hanging out in the kitchen

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

17th October 2018 / 1:48PM

Demonstrating that they don’t know jack either, Jackbox Games seem to have accidentally released their latest bundle of multiplayer games a few hours earlier than planned. The Jackbox Party Pack 5 packs five new parlour games, including the return of You Don’t Know Jack, and is meant to launch tonight and is still listed on Steam as a pre-order but if you buy it now you can play it now. Alrighty then.

As ever, this Party Pack contains a load of games (mostly word-based) made for local multiplayer, where each player uses a phone, laptop, or other doodad with a browser as their controller (through a special website). But you can also play them online by using screen sharing to share the main view with distant players. As ever, most of the games present players with scenarios and problems as starting points, and their answers are voted on by other players plus viewers if you’re Twitching it or summat.

The games this time are… Split The Room, where players need to complete scenarios with an option that will ideally cause a 50/50 split in the vote; Mad Verse City, about rap-battling robots; Patently Stupid, where players use MS Paint skillz to draw gizmos to solve particular problems; Zeeple Dome, a slingshotting arcade game; and You Don’t Know Jack, their veteran trivia quiz with a wacky host. Some are always stronger than others.

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 is unofficially out now on Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It’ll usually cost £23.79/€24.99/$29.99 but the 15% pre-order discount is still in effect for another few hours, until its intended launch time of 9pm tonight, so you can nab it for £19.75/€20.74/$24.89 right now. It’s also coming to the Humble Store, PS4, Xbone, Switch, and other doodads.

