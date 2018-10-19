The 50 best free games on PC

The best free games are on PC, and if you want to know what the best 50 are then you’ve come to the right place.

Below you’ll find an entirely objective list of best games you can download and play right now. You’ll find links to each game, pointers towards similar games, and links to where you can read more about them on this very website.

This list was published previously, but is being re-published now in a non-gallery format. The list of games remains unchanged for now – they’re all still great.

Before we continue, let’s explain the rules.

When we say free, we mean free. Free-to-play games aren’t allowed, because no matter how generous a game might be, it’s not free if there are items, characters or hats waiting to be bought. All of the games here are completely, one hundred percent free.

This also means that we’ve excluded games that have a pay-what-you-want model, because although you could play them for free, the developers presumably hope that you won’t. Games that have an alternate paid version like a remake or sequel, or which were once free before being let loose, are fine and you’ll find a few in the list below.

Lastly, unless it has a standalone version, no modifications are allowed. If you need to buy a game in order to play the free game, then it’s not free. Again: when we say free, we mean free. And if you’re looking for the top ten in video form, we have you covered…

Can’t find a game you love in the list? That must be because you are objectively wrong, but no matter. Hop to the comments and write an entry of your own, explaining why you adore the game, and drop in a link so other people can share in your objectively wrong love. For those unsure what to comment, I’ll save you some time: Cave Story isn’t on the list.

